DefineMe Introduces Scented Meditations to Complement Crystal-Infused Perfumes, Aligning Mind, Body, and Spirit

The meditations were written and recorded by Dr. Dyan Haspel-Johnson, a licensed psychologist, meditation expert, hypnotherapist, and friend of our founder, Jennifer. They're short and sweet, lasting under two minutes each. Incorporating these meditations into your daily routine is a perfect way to carve out a moment for yourself. Whether you integrate them into your morning ritual, listen during your commute, or unwind before bedtime, these meditations offer a rejuvenating pause in your day.

Each meditation is designed to be paired with one of their crystal-infused scents: Rami – Quartz, Sofia Isabel – Citrine, Kahana – Aquamarine, and Floret – Rose Quartz.

"Drawing from the benefits of daily guided meditation and the profound influence of scent on well-being, crafting scented meditations emerged as a natural progression for our brand," said Jennifer McKay Newton, founder and CEO of DefineMe. "Just as scents possess the ability to transport us and evoke emotions, blending them with guided meditations amplifies their impact exponentially. Knowing Dr. Dyan, a cherished friend, and expert in psychology, mind, and body practices, she would infuse these sessions with beauty and effectiveness, I'm confident they will serve as transformative tools for countless individuals seeking inner peace and balance."

DefineMe's new meditations are a testament to the brand's dedication to empowering individuals on their journey toward self-discovery and inner balance. Each meditation session is a gateway to tranquility, allowing users to embark on a transformative sensory journey that uplifts the spirit and calms the mind.

About DefineMe

DefineMe is a visionary fragrance company founded by Jennifer McKay Newton with a clear mission: to empower self-worth and confidence through scent. We firmly believe in using only natural, organic, and toxic-free ingredients in our fragrances, and we're proud to be cruelty-free and vegan.

About Dr. Dyan

Dyan Haspel-Johnson, Ph.D., is a licensed psychologist, Consultant for the American Society of Clinical Hypnosis, co-taught Clinical Hypnosis at UCLA, and is a Somatic Experiencing Practitioner. She teaches, writes, and speaks about meditation, guided imagery, hypnosis, and mindfulness at many public forums, universities, podcasts, and blogs. Her passion and area of expertise is teaching people self-hypnosis, meditation, and self-care strategies to overcome issues with sleep, anxiety, pain, and more. She is a VIP contributor to Arianna Huffington's wellness site, thriveglobal.com.

