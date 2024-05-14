Definition of 'Open Source AI' Closer to Reality with the Open Source Initiative Facilitating Global Workshop Series to Cap Off Multi-Year Initiative

After spending almost two years gathering voices from all over the world to identify the principles of Open Source suitable for AI systems, we're embarking on a worldwide roadshow to refine and validate the release candidate version of the Open Source AI Definition. Post this

This open process has resulted in a massive body of work including podcasts, panel discussions, webinars, published reports, and a plethora of town halls, workshops and conference sessions around the world. A big emphasis was given to make the process as inclusive and representative as possible: 53% of the working groups were composed of people of color. Women and femmes, including transgender women, accounted for 28% of the total and 63% of those individuals are women of color.

After months of weekly town hall meetings, draft releases and reviews the OSI is nearing a stable version of the Open Source AI Definition. Now, the OSI is embarking on a roadshow of workshops to be held on five continents to solicit input from diverse stakeholders on the draft definition. The goal is to present a stable version of the definition in October at the All Things Open event in Raleigh, North Carolina. This "Open Source AI Definition Roadshow" is sponsored by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, and OSI's sponsors and donors.

"AI is different from regular software and forces all stakeholders to review how the Open Source principles apply to this space," said Stefano Maffulli, executive director of the OSI. "OSI believes that everybody deserves to maintain agency and control of the technology. We also recognize that markets flourish when clear definitions promote transparency, collaboration and permissionless innovation. After spending almost two years gathering voices from all over the world to identify the principles of Open Source suitable for AI systems, we're embarking on a worldwide roadshow to refine and validate the release candidate version of the Open Source AI Definition."

The schedule of workshops is as follows:

NORTH AMERICA

USA, Pittsburgh, PyCon US (May 17)

USA, NYC OSPOs for Good (July 9 – 11)

USA, Raleigh, All Things Open (October 27 – 29)

EUROPE

France, Paris, OW2 (June 11 – 12)

Spain, Madrid, OpenExpo Europe (June 13)

AFRICA

Nigeria , Lagos , August tentative

ASIA PACIFIC

Hong Kong, AI_Dev (August 23)

Asia - details TBD, DPGA members meeting (November 12 – 14)

LATIN AMERICA

Argentina, Buenos Aires, Nerdearla (September 24 – 28)

For weekly updates, town hall recordings and access to all the previously published material, visit opensource.org/deepdive.

*Supporters of the Open Source AI Definition Process*

The Deep Dive: Defining Open Source AI co-design process is made possible thanks to grant 2024-22486 from Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, donations from Google Open Source, Cisco, Amazon and others, and donations by individual members. The media partner is OpenSource.net.

Others interested in offering support can contact OSI at [email protected].

About the Open Source Initiative

Founded in 1998, the Open Source Initiative (OSI) is a non-profit corporation with global scope formed to educate about and advocate for the benefits of Open Source and to build bridges among different constituencies in the Open Source community. It is the steward of the Open Source Definition, setting the foundation for the global Open Source ecosystem. Join and support the OSI mission today at https://opensource.org/join.

Media Contact

Cristin Connelly, Open Source Initiative, 4049316752, [email protected], www.opensource.org

