Defy Security Certified as a Great Place to Work for 2nd Year in a Row

"Cybersecurity is demanding and it asks a lot from the people who work in the industry, so we take pride in creating a culture and programs that genuinely support our team members in meaningful ways," said Becky Vinton, CHRO at Defy Security. Post this

Defy Security's focus on its people and the power of human-first connectivity is driving the company's growth and success over the years as it continues to scale and look to add to its workforce.

"Cybersecurity is demanding and it asks a lot from the people who work in the industry, so we take pride in creating a culture and programs that genuinely support our team members in meaningful ways," said Becky Vinton, CHRO at Defy Security. "It's rewarding that our employees feel cared for and would recommend Defy as a great place to work. It shows that what we're doing works."

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Defy Security stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Defy Security operates on the philosophy that when employees feel supported and have flexibility, they perform better. In the past year, Defy has taken tangible steps to show appreciation to employees and ensure their talent is empowered to perform, including new and robust benefits, enhanced career development opportunities, and strengthened recognition practices.

In 2026, Defy plans to enhance its employee benefits and culture, supporting more philanthropic efforts around education and employees' local communities. It is also rooting care for employees into its overall business strategy to continuously attract and retain talent.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Defy Security

Defy Security is a leading cybersecurity solutions provider helping organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, safeguard their data, systems, and operations in an increasingly complex digital world. We partner with top technology vendors and deliver tailored services, combining deep technical expertise with a responsive, customer-first approach. Our team serves as trusted advisors, guiding customers through evolving threats, compliance challenges, and technology transformations. With nearly $500M in annual revenue and a clear path to $1B, Defy's success is powered by a people-first culture where employees thrive, customers succeed, and security becomes simple and effective.

Media Contact

Monicka Mann, Defy Security, 1 5038307693, [email protected], https://defysecurity.com/

SOURCE Defy Security