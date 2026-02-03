Defy Security Names Annual Technology and Alliance Partner Award Recipients

Technology and Alliance partners were recognized at Defy's Annual Sales Kick-Off Event.

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Defy Security, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions and services, presented six of its partners with awards, recognizing growth, strength of relationships and engagement.

The annual awards are designed to celebrate Top, Growth and Emerging partners, recognizing the range and importance of both established and rising star vendors in the cybersecurity space who demonstrate excellence and collaboration for the benefit of customers.

Defy Security's top Technology Partner honorees:

Technology Partner of the Year: CrowdStrike

Technology Growth Partner of the Year: Wiz

Technology Emerging Partner of the Year: Sentra

"Cybersecurity is a vast and complex industry that is constantly changing with respect to vendors, software, and threats," said Jeremy Gilbert, COO & Co-Founder of Defy Security. "Our technology partners provide the most effective security software and platforms, working with us to deliver the best, customer-first tools. They are true partners with Defy and embrace our vision of a solutions provider where customer success comes first."

Defy Security's top Alliance Partner honorees:

Alliance Partner of the Year: Socium Security

Alliance Growth Partner of the Year: LockBase

Alliance Emerging Partner of the Year: Anthropic Identity

"Our Alliance Partners are all about service, delivering flexible but comprehensive expertise to assess, implement, integrate and operationalize security solutions," said Kym Kaelber, VP of Business Services at Defy. "Our top performing Alliance partners are the peak examples of how we work together to bring a combined depth of expertise with rapid availability to customers to tackle their security service needs."

The Defy Partner Award criteria include both quantitative and qualitative measures, such as revenue contribution, growth velocity, customer relationship health and collaboration in go-to-market initiatives. At the end of each fiscal year, performance is reviewed by an internal panel of judges to determine the winners, who are celebrated at Defy's annual sales kick-off conference that was held in Dallas, Texas this year.

Media Contact

Monicka Mann, Defy Security, 1 +1 5038307693, [email protected], www.defysecurity.com

SOURCE Defy Security