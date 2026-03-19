Defy Security Wins Gold in Cybersecurity Excellence Awards: Service Provider of the Year

"Being recognized as one of the best in our industry is a tremendous honor and reflects the dedication, expertise, and passion of every member of our Defy family." Post this

"Our teams work hard and genuinely care about consistently delivering better security outcomes for our customers and partners," says Jeremy Gilbert, COO & Co-Founder of Defy Security. "Being recognized as one of the best in our industry is a tremendous honor and reflects the dedication, expertise, and passion of every member of our Defy family. This award is a testament not only to the value we bring to our customers and partners but also to the collaborative spirit and commitment of our employees across the company."

As a Gold-level Service Provider of the Year, Defy Security demonstrated its ability to combine unparalleled security expertise with exceptional customer experiences. Leveraging the dedication of its internal teams and trusted relationships with leading technology and alliance partners, Defy acts as a strategic extension of its customers' teams, simplifying complex engagements, delivering tailored solutions, reducing operational overhead, and strengthening security programs with confidence.

"We congratulate Defy Security on this outstanding achievement in the 'Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year' category of the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and organizer of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "As we celebrate 10 years of recognizing excellence in cybersecurity, Defy Security's innovation, commitment, and leadership set a powerful example for the entire industry."

About Defy Security

Defy Security is a leading cybersecurity solutions provider helping organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, deliver tailored solutions and services that align with business goals and strengthen security posture. With a culture built on commitment, partnership and measurable outcomes, Defy Security empowers employees to deliver exceptional experiences for customers and partners. Recognized as a Great Place to Work® for two consecutive years, Defy Security's people-first approach drives both employee satisfaction and superior results. www.defysecurity.com

Media Contact

Monicka Mann, Defy Security, 1 5038307693, [email protected], www.defysecurity.com

SOURCE Defy Security