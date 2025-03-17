Defyne Plastic Surgery Pioneers alloClae in Arizona: The First to Offer Revolutionary Regenerative Aesthetic Treatment

"alloClae is a monumental leap forward in the realm of regenerative aesthetics," said Dr. Oren Tessler, MD, Founder of Defyne Plastic Surgery and a renowned board-certified plastic and reconstructive microsurgeon. Post this

alloClae stands apart as the first-ever structural adipose filler designed specifically for aesthetic body procedures. Unlike traditional synthetic fillers, alloClae is derived from donor fat cells, ensuring biocompatibility with the patient's body. The filler undergoes an exclusive five-step purification process, which preserves its natural growth factors, proteins, and collagen, facilitating superior tissue integration and long-lasting outcomes.

This pioneering treatment can be used both as a standalone solution for volume restoration or in combination with traditional fat grafting to offer patients the ultimate body contouring experience. Thanks to its unique honeycomb structure, alloClae delivers enhanced volume while preserving a soft, natural look and feel, making it ideal for treating areas like hip dips, buttock augmentation, and breast enhancement. It's also perfect for those seeking to address cellulite and contour deformities.

alloClae is especially beneficial for patients who want to:

Enhance body contours (e.g., hip dips, breast and buttock augmentation): alloClae can help smooth out irregular body areas, such as hip dips, or enhance curves like the breasts and buttocks, providing a more youthful and aesthetically pleasing shape without invasive surgery.

Correct cellulite and contour deformities: By promoting tissue regeneration and improving skin structure, alloClae can reduce the appearance of cellulite and address contour deformities, helping to create a smoother and more even skin surface.

Achieve natural volume restoration without the need to harvest fat: alloClae offers a non-invasive solution for restoring volume to areas like the face or hands, eliminating the need for fat harvesting, making it a convenient and less invasive option for volume enhancement.

Avoid synthetic fillers and artificial substances: As a natural, biocompatible treatment, alloClae avoids the use of synthetic fillers, ensuring a safer, more organic alternative for individuals looking to enhance their appearance without the concerns associated with artificial substances.

Unlike traditional cellulite treatments that offer only temporary improvement, alloClae when combined with other innovative technologies, targets the root cause of dimpling by reinforcing the skin's structure from within. It stimulates collagen production and cellular regeneration, leading to firmer, smoother skin and long-lasting, natural results.

"As the demand for regenerative, non-invasive aesthetic procedures continues to rise, alloClae represents a major step toward long-lasting, natural results," said Dr. Tessler. "The filler integrates seamlessly with the body's tissue, stimulating healing and regeneration through its powerful proteins and collagen. Patients can expect not only significant volume restoration but also improvements in skin texture and elasticity."

Defyne MD has long been a trailblazer in offering innovative, minimally invasive procedures that reduce the need for general anesthesia, thus lowering risks and recovery times. With the introduction of alloClae, Defyne MD continues to push the envelope in aesthetic medicine, ensuring its patients receive the latest and most effective treatments.

More about Dr. Tessler and Defyne Plastic Surgery:

Dr. Oren Tessler, MD, is a board-certified plastic and reconstructive microsurgeon and the founder of Defyne, a Phoenix and Scottsdale-based practice transforming plastic surgery through minimally invasive, technology-driven solutions. Known for the proprietary Defyne Method, Dr. Tessler delivers personalized, regenerative results without general anesthesia, ensuring less downtime and natural-looking outcomes tailored to each patient's unique goals. With an MD/MBA from McGill University and advanced training at Harvard's Massachusetts General Hospital, Dr. Tessler combines expertise with innovation. His career highlights include over 30 publications, groundbreaking contributions like the first complete hand transplant at Massachusetts General, and a nomination to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons' National Autologous Breast Reconstruction Workgroup. At Defyne, he empowers patients with a holistic, patient-first approach to aesthetic care. For more information, visit DefyneMD.com.

