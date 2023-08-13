DeGods Introduces Season III "Art Downgrade" and Points Parlor

"We're trying stuff out. Some new art. Some fun prizes. Should be cool." –Frank DeGods, aka Rohun Vora, founder of DeGods. Tweet this

In a bold move that challenges the traditional concept of an "art upgrade," [de]labs is introducing the world's first "Art Downgrade." This fresh approach breathes new life into the existing 10,000-piece DeGods collection by adding a vibrant, simpler art style without dilution. Drawing inspiration from 60's pop artists like Roy Lichtenstein and vintage American comic book illustrators, the Downgrade emphasizes simplicity and brings a nostalgic appeal to the DeGods collection. From 12:33 PM PST on August 13th, 2023, DeGods holders can "downgrade" to Season III for a fee of 333 $DUST per NFT. This fee is set to decrease over time, ensuring the new art is accessible to all.

The launch comes at a pivotal time in the crypto world, [de]labs is setting a new standard by focusing on creating legitimate, sustainable value. The rollout of DeGods Season III is more than a project launch; it's a declaration of [de]labs' commitment to building enduring and valuable business and products, shifting away from speculative hype and towards sustainable, long-term growth as a mature venture.

At the heart of this initiative is the Points Parlor game, set to kick off on August 14th, 2023. More than just a game, Points Parlor is a dynamic platform designed to foster community engagement and enhance brand visibility. Players can use their loyalty points, earned through holding their DeGods, to win rewards. The prize pool comprises all of the $DUST fees collected from the Season III art "downgrades" and over $250,000 in brand-sponsored prizes.

Built by Dust Labs, Points Parlor is more than just a rewards platform; it's a novel ad product that directly connects brands and DeGods holders. This innovative approach allows brands to sponsor prizes, increasing their visibility among the DeGods community while also providing direct benefits to DeGods holders. This model will nurture a stronger community bond, boost engagement, and elevate the platform's visibility, creating a win-win scenario for brands and DeGods holders alike.

[de]labs believe that the real value of DeGods lies in its vibrant community, their engagement, and the attention they bring. The introduction of Points Parlor and the unique Art Downgrade is a testament to this ethos. [de]labs is committed to cultivating a community that is inclusive, engaged, and rewarded for their loyalty.

[de]labs serve as a reminder that Web3 is more than just a tech buzzword; it's a new paradigm for community engagement and business growth. They are transforming DeGods into an "omnifunctional town square" where art, community, and commerce coexist and thrive, leading the revolution to create a lively, engaged, and thriving community.

– Ends –

About DeGods: DeGods is a digital art collection and global community of creators, developers, entrepreneurs, athletes, artists, experimenters, and innovators. Learn more at https://degods.com/

About [de]labs: Building the best NFT communities in the universe from a garage in Los Angeles. Join us by getting a DeGod or a y00t. Everything we do is crafted with love and care for the people in our communities. Learn more at https://delabs.xyz/

About Dust Labs: building software for digital on-chain communities. Learn more at https://www.dustlabs.com/

Media Contact

Jenn Fir (H Jones), [de]labs, 1 424-276-9164, [email protected], https://delabs.xyz/

Kevin Henrikson, Dust Labs, 1 424-276-9164, [email protected], https://www.dustlabs.com/

SOURCE [de]labs