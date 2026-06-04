DeKalb County Solicitor-General's Office First in Georgia to Launch PROSECUTORbyKarpel SaaS System

"This transition represents a significant investment in the future of our operations and our service to the community," Solicitor-General Donna Coleman-Stribling said. "We are proud to lead the way in Georgia with technology that supports accountability, efficiency, and stronger outcomes." Post this

"For our office, this is about improving how we deliver justice," said Solicitor-General Donna Coleman-Stribling. "Every advancement that increases efficiency and strengthens communication ultimately benefits the people we serve."

The DeKalb County Solicitor-General's Office successfully converted from an internal legacy system and is now fully automated with integrated scanning, electronic docket capabilities for in-court case processing, and eDiscovery tools. Designed specifically for prosecutors, the platform streamlines workflows, improves information sharing, reduces redundancies, and enhances evidence tracking and reporting capabilities while integrating with law enforcement and court technologies.

"We are proud to partner with the DeKalb County Solicitor-General's Office as they lead the way in Georgia with PROSECUTORbyKarpel SaaS," said Jeff Karpel, Founder and CEO of Karpel Solutions. "Their office embraced the implementation process with professionalism, preparation, and a clear vision for how technology can strengthen operations and improve service to the community."

The transition effort was led internally by Chief Assistant Solicitor-General Tamara Ross and Departmental IT Supervisor Brandon McMurray who researched, acquired county approval, coordinated implementation, and led officewide training efforts. As part of the office's preparation for launch, Ross and McMurray traveled to St. Louis to attend the 2026 Karpel Solutions National User Group Conference, which brought together more than 350 users from over 30 states for training and collaboration.

Chief Ross said, "Our goal throughout this process has been to ensure our staff is equipped with the tools, training, and support needed to maximize the system's capabilities and continue improving how we serve the community."

"Attending the conference gave us the opportunity to collaborate directly with agencies across the country, learn best practices from experienced users, and bring valuable knowledge back to DeKalb County," added McMurray.

To support the launch, four Karpel training leaders worked on-site daily throughout implementation week, with additional on-site support continuing the following week to help ensure a smooth transition during the office's first days fully operating within the new system.

"This transition represents a significant investment in the future of our operations and our service to the community," Coleman-Stribling said. "We are proud to lead the way in Georgia with technology that supports accountability, efficiency, and stronger outcomes."

For more information about the DeKalb County Solicitor-General's Office, click here: https://dekalbsolicitorgeneral.com/.

You can learn more about PROSECUTORbyKarpel on their website at https://www.prosecutorbykarpel.com/.

Media Contact

Sherri Remington, Karpel Solutions, 1 281-881-6090, [email protected], https://www.prosecutorbykarpel.com/

Sharon Y. Johnson, DeKalb County Solicitor-General's Office, 1 (404) 295-0163, [email protected], dekalbcountyga.gov

SOURCE Karpel Solutions