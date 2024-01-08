DEKOR Unveils New Product Feature: RGBW Color-Changing Lighting System

"The RGBW (Red/Green/Blue/White) color-changing lighting system marks a significant advancement in the field, outperforming competitors by offering a 46% increase in brightness" Post this

The versatility of our system allows you to effortlessly adapt the lighting to complement your seasonal decor. With the DEKOR RGBW system, expect vibrant and welcoming lighting that elevates the ambiance of your deck or patio.

We have designed our RGBW cabling with an advanced NexGen 3-wire system, complete with user-friendly Plug-N-Play connectors, sealing off even the harshest environments. Our range of cable lengths includes options from 20 inches to 20 feet, providing flexibility for various applications.

Control options have never been more convenient with the COLORKONNECT WIFI controller from DEKOR. Utilize our custom app for a more seamless experience. Our app offers preset buttons and a color wheel, making it incredibly easy to select any color of your choice.

Enhance your outdoor spaces with unparalleled brilliance and versatility. Experience the allure and sophistication of the DEKOR RGBW lighting system. For more information about our products, visit our website.

