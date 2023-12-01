Del-Air Enhances Services for Tampa Residents with Simpson Air Partnership

Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric, Florida's foremost indoor comfort provider since 1983, announced its first acquisition, Simpson Air, a trusted Tampa-area brand with over 23 years of air conditioning and heating service throughout Florida's Sun Coast.
ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric, Florida's foremost indoor comfort provider since 1983, announced its first acquisition, Simpson Air, a trusted Tampa-area brand with over 23 years of air conditioning and heating service throughout Florida's Sun Coast. The partnership will provide newly diversified services for Simpson Air's builders and customers to include a full suite of home services from Del-Air, including air purification and filtration, air conditioning, heating, and complete household ventilation and ductwork services.
"The collaboration of Del-Air and Simpson Air is not just about expanding services. It's about elevating the new construction and home service experience for all Pinellas, Pasco, Hillsborough, Manatee, and Sarasota county homes and businesses," stated Rick Rogers, CEO of Del-Air. "We are forging a future where our newly combined Simpson Air clients have seamless access to all their home start-up, warranty, air quality and ongoing maintenance solutions."
Established in 1999, Simpson Air quickly created a reputation in Tampa as the air conditioning and heating contractor of choice for Florida home builders, landlords and local and remote homeowners. "Our new alliance with Del-Air represents an evolution in our customer and employee-focused journey," shared Paige Simpson. "It's such a great partnership of shared values, which will add to our capabilities for all our home builders and homeowners, while staying true to our strong attention to ensuring total customer satisfaction."
"We're excited to partner with Simpson Air" said Chad Barton, Chairman of the Del-Air Board of Directors and an Operator with Astara Capital Partners, Del-Air's majority owner. "It's a wonderful business and positions us to provide even better service to our customers while significantly expanding our presence in Tampa."
Simpson Air is one of the most enduring air conditioning and heating service providers in Tampa/St. Petersburg. Simpson Air services home builders, homeowners and businesses in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Hernando, Manatee and Sarasota counties.
Since 1983, Del-Air has served Florida residents, businesses and home builders with quality air conditioning, heating, plumbing and electrical products and services. Del-Air's warranty programs and flagship Precise Comfort Plan includes regular professional maintenance for all household plumbing, air conditioning and electrical systems. Visit http://delair.com or call 888-831-2665.
Media Contact
Rob Haines, Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning, Electric, 1 4074763651, [email protected], http://delair.com
SOURCE Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning, Electric
Share this article