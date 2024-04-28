Del-Air Expands Service Geography with East Coast Air & Heat Partnership

Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric, Florida's foremost indoor comfort provider, has announced the acquisition of East Coast Air & Heat.
ORLANDO, Fla., April 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Del-Air Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electric, Florida's foremost indoor comfort provider, has announced the acquisition of East Coast Air & Heat. East Coast Air & Heat is a trusted Titusville-based brand providing air conditioning and heating services throughout Florida's East Coast for over 21 years. The new partnership will additionally provide diversified services for East Coast Air & Heat customers to include a full suite of home services from Del-Air, including; air conditioning, air purification and filtration, and complete household ventilation and duct services.
"Homeowners serviced by East Coast Air & Heat and throughout Florida's eastern coastline can now take advantage of all the home services Del-Air provides to our central Florida homeowners, but our collaboration with East Coast Air & Heat is not just about expanding our service area. It's about providing a premier home comfort experience for all Brevard and Volusia county homes and businesses," stated Rick Rogers, CEO of Del-Air.
Established in 2003, East Coast Air & Heat quickly created a reputation as the air conditioning and heating contractor of choice for Brevard and Volusia county residents, homebuilders, landlords and remote homeowners. "We're thrilled that a great company like Del-Air was interested in partnering with us" shared Bill Burson, President of East Coast Air & Heat. "Our new alliance with Del-Air represents an exciting evolution in our dedication to customer-focused service."
As a benefit to all East Coast customers, Del-Air is providing their flagship air conditioning maintenance plan as a complimentary service, inclusive of two free A/C or Heating system Tune-ups for 12 months. The exclusive promotion is available now by booking an air conditioning maintenance by calling 407-562-0137 or visiting http://EastCoastAirHeat.com. All services from East Coast Air & Heat are now available 24/7/365.
