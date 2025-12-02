Del Mar Dunes Marks a Standout First Year and Announces Expansion for 2026

Celebrating a Year of Connection, Comfort and Community on Lake Mille Lacs
GARRISON, Minn., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Del Mar Dunes, the upscale retreat on Lake Mille Lacs transforming Garrison's shoreline, is closing out 2025 on a high note. The resort hosted hundreds of guests since opening, marking a successful first season of operations and continued investment in Garrison's economic and tourism revival.
This year's milestones included the completion of the resort's signature sand dune landscaping, the rollout of a new welcome center for guest use and private event rentals and the expansion of full-service marina offerings with boat rentals, guest docking and various water activities. With approval pending for its next phase of development, Del Mar Dunes plans to begin construction on its second series of vacation homes in 2026.
"2025 was about momentum and establishing the foundation—building a place that feels both fresh and familiar for everyone who loves the lake," said Joe Swanson, resort owner and developer of Del Mar Dunes. "One of my favorite parts of the year was connecting with guests and seeing families and friends come together for reunions and getaways. As we look ahead to 2026, we are eager to advance that vision and introduce even more guests to the unique charm that defines Garrison."
Throughout 2025, Del Mar Dunes attracted visitors year-round, offering summer lake escapes, winter ice-fishing adventures, and serene shoulder-season stays that solidified Garrison's role as a true four-season destination. To rent, own or play, visit delmardunes.com.
About Del Mar Dunes
Del Mar Dunes is an upscale lakeside retreat on Lake Mille Lacs, less than 100 miles from the Twin Cities. Providing entire vacation homes or individual suites, the resort features a private marina, 90 acres of beach sand and breathtaking sunrises—making it an ideal destination for families, couples and outdoor enthusiasts. Guests can experience the resort's distinctive coastal charm while enjoying a perfect blend of relaxation, outdoor adventure and connection with nature. With resort and area activities like boating, swimming, golfing, fishing, biking and more, Del Mar Dunes offers an effortless escape to unwind, explore and create lasting memories. As part of Garrison's revitalization, Del Mar Dunes is more than just a resort—it's a vibrant destination where modern leisure meets historic charm, supporting local businesses and expanding the region's appeal beyond its fishing legacy. To rent, own or play, visit delmardunes.com.
