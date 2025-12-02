Del Mar Dunes Marks a Standout First Year and Announces Expansion for 2026

"As we look ahead to 2026, we are eager to advance that vision and introduce even more guests to the unique charm that defines Garrison," said Joe Swanson, resort owner and developer of Del Mar Dunes. Post this

"2025 was about momentum and establishing the foundation—building a place that feels both fresh and familiar for everyone who loves the lake," said Joe Swanson, resort owner and developer of Del Mar Dunes. "One of my favorite parts of the year was connecting with guests and seeing families and friends come together for reunions and getaways. As we look ahead to 2026, we are eager to advance that vision and introduce even more guests to the unique charm that defines Garrison."

Throughout 2025, Del Mar Dunes attracted visitors year-round, offering summer lake escapes, winter ice-fishing adventures, and serene shoulder-season stays that solidified Garrison's role as a true four-season destination. To rent, own or play, visit delmardunes.com.

About Del Mar Dunes

Del Mar Dunes is an upscale lakeside retreat on Lake Mille Lacs, less than 100 miles from the Twin Cities. Providing entire vacation homes or individual suites, the resort features a private marina, 90 acres of beach sand and breathtaking sunrises—making it an ideal destination for families, couples and outdoor enthusiasts. Guests can experience the resort's distinctive coastal charm while enjoying a perfect blend of relaxation, outdoor adventure and connection with nature. With resort and area activities like boating, swimming, golfing, fishing, biking and more, Del Mar Dunes offers an effortless escape to unwind, explore and create lasting memories. As part of Garrison's revitalization, Del Mar Dunes is more than just a resort—it's a vibrant destination where modern leisure meets historic charm, supporting local businesses and expanding the region's appeal beyond its fishing legacy. To rent, own or play, visit delmardunes.com.

