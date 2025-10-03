Del Piombo Presents: "Silver Screen Dreams - The Complete Abbey Road Masters"

"Music for films that don't exist — but should." – Del Piombo Post this

A Vision Realized Through Sound

Silver Screen Dreams is not a traditional album — it is a cinematic journey without film reels, a soundtrack for the imagination.

Every composition unfolds like a scene waiting to be written: swelling orchestrations that conjure climactic battles, delicate piano motifs that suggest intimate love stories, rhythmic passages that pulse like chase sequences. The album gives listeners the freedom to cast themselves as director, screenwriter, and actor within its 50 sonic landscapes.

It is, in the artist's own words, "music for films that don't exist — but should." As one track title from the anthology suggests, it's always First The Music, Then The Words — the sound comes before the script, the feeling before the story.

Prog Rock Meets the Silver Screen

The DNA of progressive rock permeates the collection, giving the cinematic framework a fearless, experimental edge. Del Piombo's influences stretch across a tapestry of musical eras:

The orchestral sweep of John Williams, Jerry Goldsmith, and Ennio Morricone.

The atmospheric depth of Vangelis and Brian Eno.

The structural daring of prog rock innovators like Yes, Genesis, King Crimson, and Pink Floyd.

This unique blend results in a listening experience where symphony meets studio experimentation, and where a prog rock spirit of exploration infuses cinematic storytelling with unpredictable energy.

At times, the music feels like a grand overture. At others, like a secret soundtrack unearthed from a forgotten film vault. The album dares to be bold, unclassifiable, and timeless.

The Abbey Road Legacy

Every one of the 50 tracks was meticulously mastered at Abbey Road Studios, one of the most iconic and revered spaces in music history. From the Beatles to Pink Floyd, from classic film scores to modern legends, Abbey Road has been the finishing ground for countless cultural touchstones.

By choosing Abbey Road, Del Piombo ensured that his work would be shaped with the same sonic clarity, warmth, and gravitas that define the albums and soundtracks which inspired him.

"To me, Abbey Road is more than a studio. It's where music becomes history. These tracks needed that lineage — a sense of timelessness that only Abbey Road could give," Del Piombo reflects.

A Complete Anthology

Unlike typical album releases, Silver Screen Dreams – The Complete Abbey Road Masters is presented as a comprehensive collection. This is not a sampler, not a highlights reel — but the entire body of Abbey Road–mastered works compiled into a single, definitive anthology.

The scope is massive:

50 tracks, spanning hours of music.

Multiple moods, genres, and soundscapes — from soaring orchestral themes to intimate piano etudes, from immersive ambient passages to prog-inspired rhythmic odysseys.

An emotional arc across the album itself — not just track to track, but across the collection as a whole, creating an unfolding cinematic universe.

In short, this is Del Piombo's soundtrack library for the imagination.

Decades of Production & Engineering Expertise

Beyond his work as a composer, Del Piombo has spent decades honing his craft as a producer and audio engineer, bringing a meticulous ear and seasoned judgment to every project. His background includes producing and mastering music across a wide range of genres, from orchestral scores and progressive rock epics to contemporary singer-songwriter projects and experimental soundscapes.

With more than 30 years of studio experience, he has guided projects for independent artists, high-profile creatives, and collaborative ensembles — always with the same goal: to elevate the artistic vision while delivering professional, world-class sound.

Del Piombo is now making his skills available to artists, filmmakers, and performers seeking a producer who understands both the technical precision and the emotional nuance required to create lasting, impactful recordings. Whether shaping a full-length album, scoring a film, or refining an artist's sound in the studio, he brings the same cinematic sensibility and detail that define Silver Screen Dreams.

The Artist's Statement

For Del Piombo, Silver Screen Dreams is not only an album but also a declaration of purpose.

"I've always believed that music doesn't just accompany life — it scripts it. These tracks are my attempt to write soundtracks for stories that we all feel but haven't yet told. They are films of the heart and mind, scored before the screenplay exists. They're the grand gestures, quiet moments, and unmade epics we all carry with us. That's why I call this collection music for films that don't exist — but should.

And it's also why a title like First The Music, Then The Words resonates so deeply with me. The music always leads; the words, the narratives, the images — they all follow."

His work embraces contradictions: classical yet modern, cinematic yet personal, structured yet improvisational, grand in scale yet intimate in emotion. This duality is what makes his catalog resonate across listeners of vastly different musical backgrounds.

Cinematic Themes, Emotional Arcs

Across 50 tracks, listeners will find themselves moving through an emotional and thematic spectrum:

Epic Adventure: Thundering orchestral surges and rhythmic power, echoing blockbusters and heroic sagas.

Romantic Interlude: Tender melodies, solo piano moments, strings that whisper instead of shout.

Existential Atmosphere: Ambient explorations, soundscapes that conjure mystery and the infinite.

Prog Rock Journeys: Shifting tempos, layered arrangements, and musical risk-taking that challenge convention.

The diversity of sound ensures that each listener will discover not only standout tracks but also personal "scenes" that resonate uniquely.

Highlights of the Collection

Cinematic Immersion: A full-length anthology meant to be experienced as both soundtrack and standalone art.

Prog Rock Influences: Time shifts, bold structures, and fearless experimentation throughout.

A Grand Archive: A definitive compendium of Del Piombo's cinematic vision to date.

The Complete Abbey Road Masters: All 50 tracks carry the final polish of Simon Gibson at Abbey Road.

About Del Piombo

Del Piombo (David Anderson Cosgrove) is a composer, musician, and producer whose catalog spans more than 150 works across genres. He is recognized for bridging classical traditions, progressive rock innovation, and cinematic storytelling into a cohesive artistic voice.

Outside of music, Cosgrove is also known as a digital marketing strategist and entrepreneur, but it is as Del Piombo that his creative identity takes its fullest form. His work is as much about evoking imagery and narrative as it is about melody and rhythm.

With Silver Screen Dreams – The Complete Abbey Road Masters, he has distilled decades of listening, creating, and dreaming into a single, monumental release — and now extends his production and engineering expertise to artists and collaborators seeking to bring their own visions to life.

