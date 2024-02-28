Del Webb Southern Harmony Selects FirstService Residential as its Management Partner

"Southern Harmony wanted a management company committed to providing comprehensive services tailored to their diverse needs," said Ryan Alcock, vice president at FirstService Residential. "We are proud to be their trusted choice." Post this

"Southern Harmony wanted a management company committed to providing comprehensive services tailored to their diverse needs," said Ryan Alcock, vice president at FirstService Residential. "We are proud to be their trusted choice."

Residents of Southern Harmony will be immersed in the renowned Del Webb lifestyle, with an unparalleled blend of relaxation, recreation, and community engagement for an enriching experience.

Amenities at Southern Harmony include a clubhouse, group exercise studio, grand ballroom with catering kitchen, state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor lap pool, pickleball and bocce ball courts, a resort-style swimming pool, event lawn and stage with an amphitheater, outdoor pavilion, an arboretum with walking paths and trails, and more than 10 acres of freshwater ponds.

"We take great pride in ensuring our residents experience exceptional living through our dedicated service offerings," said Landy Labadie, vice president of community solutions at FirstService Residential. "We are thrilled to welcome Southern Harmony to the FirstService Family."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

