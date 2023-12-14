Delaplaine Foundation Inc. Awards Grant Toward Hood College Brodbeck Hall Repair and Renovation

"Delaplaine Foundation is happy to support the restoration & renovation of Brodbeck Hall...this grant hits three areas of focus...in our mission for community enrichment: Arts & Culture, Education and Historical Preservation," said Marlene Grossnickle Young, president-Delaplaine Foundation Inc. Post this

Planned improvements in the four-story restoration project include an expansion of classrooms and offices, restoration of the main concert hall and stage, and improved accessibility measures such as ramps and elevators, ensuring that Brodbeck Hall is an accessible and inviting space for events and classes on Hood's campus. Additionally, the renovation aims to add a large, modernized practice space for Hood's student musical ensembles.

"Delaplaine Foundation is happy to support the restoration and renovation of Brodbeck Music Hall at Hood College, as this grant hits three of the areas of focus within our mission for community enrichment: the Arts and Culture, Education and Historical Preservation," said Marlene Grossnickle Young '76, P'09, H'14, president of Delaplaine Foundation Inc.

"It's wonderfully exciting to see how literally out of the ashes of the fire in 2021, the oldest building on campus will arise a grand four-story restoration that will enhance campus capabilities to better serve students as well as the community at large," Young continued. "This restoration and renovation will be fully accessible to all and will honor the historic integrity of the building.

Young has fond memories of Brodbeck Music Hall from when she was a student at Hood, recalling time spent in a music theory class on the second floor, time in the practice rooms on the third floor and preparing for performances in the first-floor concert hall.

"Both personally and professionally," Young said, "I look forward to the long-awaited renaissance of activity, education, cultural presentations, concerts and community gatherings at Brodbeck, knowing that this building that made my heart sing as a student will again be open to bring the essence of excellence for which Hood College is known, offering the very best of music to the Frederick community."

About Hood College

Hood College is an independent, liberal arts college, offering 30 bachelor's degrees, four pre-professional programs, 19 master's degree programs, two doctorates and 13 post-baccalaureate certificates. Located in historic Frederick, near Washington, D.C., Baltimore and the I-270 technology corridor, Hood gives students access to countless internships and research opportunities.

Media Contact

Mason Cavalier, Hood College, 240-818-3740, [email protected], www.hood.edu

SOURCE Delaplaine Foundation Inc.