Delaware Institute for Reproductive Medicine (DIRM) Expands Reach into Chadds Ford, PA

DIRM remains committed to offering streamlined care at all three locations, delivering comprehensive reproductive services, including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), egg freezing, third party services, LGBTQ+ family building, male infertility testing and more.

The upcoming expansion of DIRM's Newark center in 2024 also promises to advance the state-of-the-art options offered to patients throughout the region.

Dr. Emelia Bachman, reproductive endocrinologist at DIRM, expressed her enthusiasm about the expansion stating, "This new fertility center underscores our dedication to serving the community and providing individualized care. We are thrilled to offer our expertise to those residing in the surrounding areas throughout Delaware County."

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact (302)-738-4600 or visit www.ivf-success.com.

ABOUT DELAWARE INSTITUTE FOR REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE

The Delaware Institute for Reproductive Medicine (DIRM) is a leading fertility treatment provider in Delaware and the Mid-Atlantic region. Since 1986, DIRM has been at the forefront of reproductive technologies, resulting in the birth of over 7,000 babies in Delaware and worldwide. Led by award-winning reproductive endocrinologists Drs. Jeffrey Russell, Emelia Bachman, and George Kovalevsky, DIRM has pioneered breakthroughs such as the first in-vitro fertilization (IVF) pregnancy in Delaware and the first pregnancies in the Mid-Atlantic resulting from various assisted reproductive technologies. Recognizing the emotional aspect of the fertility journey, DIRM provides individualized treatments and unwavering support. In 2022, DIRM joined the national Boston IVF Fertility Network, contributing to the network's cumulative births of over 150,000 babies and management of more than 30 locations across the United States.

