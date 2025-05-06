Delaware Institute for Reproductive Medicine Partners with Sunfish to Offer Innovative IVF Success Program in Delaware and Philadelphia

"DIRM's partnership with Sunfish is an innovative way to ease the financial burden and provide hope to those on their family-building journey," Dr. Neithardt, DIRM Reproductive Endocrinologist. Post this

Through this new partnership, DIRM patients have access to The DIRM IVF Success Program an all-inclusive IVF bundle designed to support patients throughout their IVF journey. The bundle includes a customized money-back guarantee, making treatment more accessible and financially feasible, helping fertility patients to protect their IVF cycle.

IVF Success Program Highlights:

All-Inclusive IVF Package: A fixed-price IVF package, exclusive to DIRM patients.

Unlimited embryo transfers

No Eligibility Requirements: anyone can participate, Sunfish does not exclude based on criteria such as age, AMH, BMI, etc

Custom Refund: If your IVF cycle isn't successful, you receive a partial refund personal to you powered by Sunfish's tech-enabled predictive model.

Fertility Discounts & Financing: Sunfish partners to offer the lowest price guarantee on IVF medication and access to financing options if needed.

Comprehensive Support: Sunfish handles the billing with DIRM directly so patients don't have to worry about the complexity of billing and payments, all while your care team supports you every step of the way.

"Despite Delaware's fertility insurance mandate, many patients still lack coverage for fertility treatments," said DIRM reproductive endocrinologist Adrienne Neithardt, MD. "This partnership with Sunfish is an innovative way to ease the financial burden and provide hope to those on their family-building journey."

DIRM's cutting-edge IVF laboratory in Newark, Delaware, and its satellite locations in Milford, DE and Chadds Ford, PA, deliver expert reproductive care, including IVF, IUI, egg freezing, and LGBTQ+ family-building services. The newly opened Chadds Ford facility enhances accessibility for patients in Southern Pennsylvania and Northern Delaware, furthering DIRM's mission to make high-quality fertility care available to all.

"Partnering with DIRM is a transformative step in making fertility care accessible and compassionate. Together, we're helping aspiring parents focus on the joy of building their families, not the financial stress," says Angela Rastegar, co-founder and CEO of Sunfish.

This partnership with Sunfish is the latest addition to Delaware Institute for Reproductive Medicine's comprehensive financial assistance programs. DIRM recently launched a collaboration with CapexMD which allows patients to apply for customized fertility loans, further solidifying its dedication to making fertility care more attainable.

For more information about The DIRM IVF Success Program, please visit www.ivf-success.com/sunfish-ivf-program/

ABOUT DELAWARE INSTITUTE FOR REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE

Delaware Institute for Reproductive Medicine is one of the largest and most respected fertility treatment providers in Delaware and the Mid-Atlantic region. Since 1986, DIRM has provided groundbreaking reproductive technologies to individuals and couples resulting in more than 7,000 babies born in Delaware and around the world. Offering a myriad of individualized treatments, including IUI, IVF, egg freezing, LGBTQ+ services, and more Delaware Institute for Reproductive Medicine understands that emotional support is extremely important during your fertility journey and will be by your side every step of the way. In 2022, DIRM joined the national Boston IVF Fertility Network, contributing to the network's cumulative births of over 150,000 babies and management of more than 30 locations across the United States. In 2024, the Boston IVF Fertility Network joined the global IVI RMA Network, contributing to the network's management of more than 20+ labs and 60 satellites across North America. For more information, please visit http://www.ivf-success.com.

About Sunfish

Sunfish provides financial, administrative, and emotional support to individuals and families navigating IVF and assisted reproduction. With a focus on clarity, transparency, and financial access, Sunfish helps patients make informed decisions while easing the financial burden of fertility treatments. Founded by a team with deep expertise in fertility and consumer technology—many of whom have been through their own IVF journeys—Sunfish understands the challenges of family building. The company partners with fertility clinics, surrogacy agencies, egg banks, and sperm banks throughout the country to offer a more seamless experience for patients. With office locations in New York and Los Angeles, Sunfish continues to expand its reach, supporting more people on their path to parenthood. For more information, visit www.joinsunfish.com.

