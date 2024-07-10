Delaware Institute for Reproductive Medicine Unveils State-of-the-Art Fertility Center and IVF Laboratory in Newark, Delaware

"Our new fertility center has been meticulously designed to cater to the unique needs of individuals and couples in Newark and the surrounding areas," said Dr. Jeffrey Russell, DIRM founder and reproductive endocrinologist. Post this

Founded in 1986 by renowned reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Jeffrey Russell, DIRM has a distinguished history of pioneering achievements in reproductive medicine. The team, which also includes Drs. George Kovalevsky and Emelia Bachman, will be joined by award-winning reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Adrienne Neithardt in July 2024.

DIRM's legacy of fertility 'firsts' includes:

Delaware's first ever fertility treatment center

first ever fertility treatment center The first IVF pregnancy in Delaware

Delaware's first donor egg and donor sperm pregnancies

first donor egg and donor sperm pregnancies The first pregnancy in the Mid-Atlantic region from a frozen embryo

The first ICSI, GIFT, and ZIFT pregnancies in Delaware

The new fertility center in Newark offers an extensive range of on-site treatments and services, tailored to meet diverse patient needs, including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), male infertility testing, LGBTQ+ family building, egg freezing, and more.

"Our new fertility center has been meticulously designed to cater to the unique needs of individuals and couples in Newark and the surrounding areas," said Dr. Jeffrey Russell, founder of and reproductive endocrinologist at DIRM. "The goal of our team is to significantly improve patients' chances of successful pregnancies and ensure exceptional outcomes for our patients."

As a member of the Boston IVF Fertility Network, one of the nation's premier fertility treatment networks, DIRM leverages an extensive pool of expertise and advanced resources. This affiliation enables DIRM to provide cutting-edge treatments and pioneering solutions, significantly enhancing the success rates for individuals and couples striving to fulfill their dreams of parenthood.

In addition to the new Newark facility, DIRM provides an extensive range of services at their satellite locations in Milford, Delaware and more recently in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania. The new Chadds Ford location marks a significant milestone in DIRM's mission to enhance accessibility for patients in Southern Pennsylvania and Northern Delaware.

For more information about the new Newark location, its relocation, opening date, and more, please visit www.ivf-success.com.

ABOUT DELAWARE INSTITUTE FOR REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE

Delaware Institute for Reproductive Medicine is one of the largest and most respected fertility treatment providers in Delaware and the Mid-Atlantic region. Since 1986, DIRM has provided groundbreaking reproductive technologies to individuals and couples resulting in more than 7,000 babies born in Delaware and around the world. Offering a myriad of individualized treatments, including IUI, IVF, egg freezing, LGBTQ+ services, and more Delaware Institute for Reproductive Medicine understands that emotional support is extremely important during your fertility journey and will be by your side every step of the way. In 2022, DIRM joined the national Boston IVF Fertility Network, contributing to the network's cumulative births of over 150,000 babies and management of more than 30 locations across the United States. In 2024, the Boston IVF Fertility Network joined the global IVI RMA Network, contributing to the network's management of more than 20+ labs and 60 satellites across North America. For more information, please visit http://www.ivf-success.com.

