Delaware Institute for Reproductive Medicine Welcomes Dr. Adrienne Neithardt to its Expert Physician Team, Further Enhancing Access to Fertility Care

The addition of Dr. Neithardt to the physician team coincides with the exciting relocation of DIRM's Newark IVF center to a new, cutting-edge facility. Opening to patients in early July, this move has ensured DIRM will continue adding to its distinguished history of delivering timely and enhanced support for individuals and couples pursuing their dreams of starting a family.

DIRM's legacy of fertility 'firsts' includes:

Delaware's first ever fertility treatment center

first ever fertility treatment center The first IVF pregnancy in Delaware

Delaware's first donor egg and donor sperm pregnancies

first donor egg and donor sperm pregnancies The first pregnancy in the Mid-Atlantic region from a frozen embryo

The first ICSI, GIFT, and ZIFT pregnancies in Delaware

Dr. Neithardt has been the recipient of numerous recognitions – including five consecutive Exceptional Women in Medicine distinctions (2020-2024), four consecutive Delaware Today Top Doctor awards (2019-2022), three consecutive Philadelphia Magazine Top Doctor awards (2020-2022), and six consecutive Castle Connolly Top Doctor awards (2019-2024).

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Adrienne Neithardt to our DIRM team," said Dr. Emelia Bachman, Medical Director of DIRM. "With Dr. Neithardt joining us, we can continue to uphold our commitment to assisting individuals and couples in Delaware and the Mid-Atlantic region in realizing their dreams of starting a family."

Double board-certified in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility and Obstetrics & Gynecology, Dr. Neithardt earned her medical degree at Georgetown University School of Medicine, completed her OB/GYN residency at the McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University, her fellowship in GYN surgery at Northwestern University's Memorial Hospital, and her fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

"My role as a fertility specialist combines expertise in all facets of the infertility journey, including unexplained infertility, miscarriage and much more – with often-overlooked emotional support that uplifts patients in their path to parenthood," said Dr. Neithardt. "I am honored to join such an esteemed organization like DIRM, which shares my philosophy of treating each patient compassionately, uniquely, and completely."

DIRM's Delaware locations in Newark and Milford offer local individuals and couples a full array of reproductive treatment and care. The newly relocated and expanded Newark fertility center has further enhanced the advanced options available to patients throughout the region.

Additionally, DIRM's Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania fertility center enhances accessibility for patients in Southern Pennsylvania and Northern Delaware.

To learn more about Dr. Neithardt, receive fertility treatment advice, or schedule a consultation please contact (302)-738-4600 or visit www.ivf-success.com.

ABOUT DELAWARE INSTITUTE FOR REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE

The Delaware Institute for Reproductive Medicine (DIRM) is a leading fertility treatment provider in Delaware and the Mid-Atlantic region. Since 1986, DIRM has been at the forefront of reproductive technologies, resulting in the birth of over 7,000 babies in Delaware and worldwide. Led by award-winning reproductive endocrinologists Drs. Jeffrey Russell, Emelia Bachman, and George Kovalevsky, DIRM has pioneered breakthroughs such as the first in-vitro fertilization (IVF) pregnancy in Delaware and the first pregnancies in the Mid-Atlantic resulting from various assisted reproductive technologies. Recognizing the emotional aspect of the fertility journey, DIRM provides individualized treatments and unwavering support. In 2022, DIRM joined the national Boston IVF Fertility Network, contributing to the network's cumulative births of over 150,000 babies and more than 30 locations across the United States. In 2024, the Boston IVF Fertility Network joined the global IVI RMA Network, contributing to the network's management of more than 20+ labs and 60 satellites across North America.

Media Contact

Zoe Marzi, Delaware Institute for Reproductive Medicine, 1 7814346515, [email protected] , https://ivf-success.com/

Theo LoPreste, Delaware Institute for Reproductive Medicine, 1 7814346451, [email protected] https://ivf-success.com/

SOURCE Delaware Institute for Reproductive Medicine