Delaware Renaissance Faire 2023 Returns for Bigger and Better Season

The first weekend, Oct. 28-29, promises exclusive performances and Halloween-themed activities. Shakespeare Approves!, a hilarious interactive show renowned at renaissance faires nationwide, will take the stage, along with national touring acts Bardy Pardy and The Foxy Bard. Families are encouraged to bring the kids for trick-or-treating at craft vendor booths, and all ages can compete in the costume contest.

Other entertainment highlights include sideshow performer Krystal Younglove; belly dancer Linwe; sword-fighting troupe Phoenix Swords; Sean the Whipsy Rover; and Doug Stafford of Bad Ideas Entertainment, who will bring juggling, magic, fire, bubbles, and his signature "bad ideas" to the stage. Guests looking for interactive fun will love the Swashbuckling Mercenaries for Hire who will "shame thy friends" by tossing them in the stockade.

As a grand finale, the final weekend Nov. 11-12 will feature Masters of the Skies, a birds of prey and falconry experience with a meet-and-greet and live show.

Over the course of the Faire, over 90 craft vendors will create a bustling marketplace, selling era-themed clothing, jewelry, hand-crafted gifts, and much more. There will be activities for the whole family, from archery and axe-throwing to blacksmith and pottery demonstrations. Kids will love the petting zoo, "unicorn" (pony) rides, and Renaissance-themed carnival games with prizes.

Guests can also savor Renaissance-era favorites like turkey legs and Scotch eggs, as well as food truck classics such as chicken, burgers, and barbecue. There's a dedicated gluten-free vendor and multiple vendors offer vegetarian options. The locally sourced pub will be staffed by The Brimming Horn Meadery, who will serve up their award-winning mead as well as a selection of local beers. A portion of the pub proceeds will benefit the Choose Joy Foundation, a Delaware-based 501(c)(3) organization.

Event Details:

Location: Fire Base Lloyd, 474 Fleming Landing Road, Townsend, Del.

Dates: Saturdays and Sundays, October 28-29 , November 4-5 , and November 11-12, 2023

, , and Times: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. , rain or shine, with final entry at 5:30 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit www.delafaire.com.

About The Delaware Renaissance Faire

The Delaware Renaissance Faire is an event owned and operated by Found Artifact Entertainment LLC, the management company behind Philly Faire (The Philadelphia Renaissance Faire®) and The Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire of Ansonia, Conn. Learn more at www.delafaire.com.

Media Contact

Daniel GreenWolf, Found Artifact Entertainment LLC

