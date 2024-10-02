Delaware Renaissance Faire 2024 Returns with Expanded Schedule and Exciting New Attractions

Location: Fire Base Lloyd, 474 Flemings Landing Road, Townsend, Del. Dates: October 26-27, November 2-3, November 9-11, 2024 Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine. Final entry at 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.delafaire.com. Post this

Themed Weekends and New Attractions

This year's Delafaire will feature three uniquely themed weekends. Halloweekend (Oct. 26-27) will kick things off with spooky fun for all ages, while Fantasy Weekend (Nov. 2-3) will transport guests into a realm of magical creatures and medieval lore. Finally, Heroes vs. Villains (Nov. 9-11) will bring legends to life in an epic showdown between good and evil. Each weekend, guests can participate in costume contests for adults, kids, and groups, with special prizes for the best costumes.

Among the new attractions debuting at Delafaire is an 8-foot-tall human-powered wooden wheel that creates frozen slushies—an instant crowd favorite for kids and adults alike. Guests can also stop by the Faire's new pickle booth for a refreshing appetizer to a hearty meal. From savory turkey legs to delicious BBQ to freshly made hand-tossed pizzas, as well as vegetarian and gluten-free options, there's a feast for everyone to enjoy.

Once guests have their fill, they'll be able to shop 90+ craft vendors, with blacksmithing, pottery, and glass-blowing demonstrations. Interactive role-playing gamers Dice Knight Adventures will return, inviting guests to explore the Faire grounds on special quests.

Local favorite Brimming Horn Meadery is once again Delafaire's official pub partner, serving up their award-winning meads and brews from their new brand, Bear Cult Brewing Co. Proceeds will benefit the Choose Joy Foundation, a Delaware-based nonprofit organization that provides support to fire victims.

New Entertainment for All Ages

Delafaire will deliver world-class entertainment from returning fan favorites and new acts. Among the headliners, The Sirens of Circe will serenade Fairegoers with ballads and bawdy drinking songs during Halloweekend. The Harlot Queens make their Delafaire debut the second weekend, treating guests to comedic musical performances. The final weekend will feature amazing birds of prey shows by Falconry Girl.

Other new acts include Taylor's Renaissance Country Dancing, bringing interactive dance performances, and Thom Fuewellry, a wandering comedic bard spreading joy throughout the Faire.

"We're thrilled to welcome back crowd-favorite entertainers and introduce several new acts. From falconry demonstrations to top-notch musicianship and comedy, there's something for everyone," added Van Yuga.

Advance tickets are available for purchase at www.delafaire.com/tickets. Early purchasing is strongly encouraged as last year's run sold out multiple days. In addition to general admission, discounted tickets are available for children, seniors, disabled guests, and veterans and active duty personnel. VIP passes are available both daily and for the season, with an included merchandise package. General admission season passes are also available.

Be sure to follow @delawarefaire on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

About The Delaware Renaissance Faire

The Delaware Renaissance Faire is an event owned and operated by Found Artifact Entertainment LLC, the management company behind Philly Faire (The Philadelphia Renaissance Faire®), The Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire of Ansonia, Conn., and The Bucks County Renaissance Faire. Learn more at www.delafaire.com.

Media Contact

Daniel GreenWolf, Found Artifact Entertainment LLC, 1 2039102743, [email protected], www.delafaire.com

SOURCE The Delaware Renaissance Faire