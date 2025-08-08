Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Seitz to Deliver Keynote Address at 6th Summit for Corporate Governance

Greenberg Traurig and the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV Co-Host

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Honorable Collins J. Seitz, Jr., Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Delaware, will be the keynote speaker at the sixth annual Summit for Corporate Governance Sept. 12. Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the William S. Boyd School of Law at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) are co-hosts for the event.

This year's summit will feature engaging panels examining hot topics facing boards of directors and senior corporate leadership, such as questions of domicile choice, strategy alignment in the face of evolving federal and state political landscapes, internal board disputes, and unique private and portfolio company challenges.

"We are honored to have Chief Justice Seitz as our keynote speaker in an era when public, private, and emerging growth companies are facing real questions about where to domicile their corporations based on a host of factors," Greenberg Traurig's Las Vegas office Co-Managing Shareholder Michael J. Bonner said. "Boards of directors are facing complex questions in these challenging times, and we hope our summit can help bring clarity to some issues."

Chief Justice Seitz's address will focus on corporate governance in turbulent times. He has served as a Delaware Supreme Court Justice since 2015, and as Chief Justice for almost six years. Prior to his appointment, Seitz founded a corporate advisory and litigation firm in Wilmington, Del., representing clients in corporate and trust disputes in the Delaware Court of Chancery and the Supreme Court. He is a member of the American Law Institute and judicial advisor to the Restatement of Corporate Governance. He also serves as the judicial advisor to the Corporate Laws Committee of the American Bar Association. Last month, he was elected president of the Conference of Chief Justices and board chair of the National Center for State Courts.

The Summit panels and participants include:

Strategic Governance in a Shifting Political Landscape: Navigating the White House, Federal Agencies, and State Proposals

Nancy B. Rapoport , professor, William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV , moderator

, professor, William S. Boyd School of Law at , moderator Sean J. Griffith , professor, Fordham Law School

, professor, Robert Mangas , shareholder, Greenberg Traurig, Washington, D.C.

, shareholder, Greenberg Traurig, Kelly Sullivan , partner, Joele Frank

Board in Crisis: Rising to the Moment

Frank M. Placenti , shareholder, Greenberg Traurig, Phoenix , moderator

, shareholder, Greenberg Traurig, , moderator Priya Cherian Huskins , partner and senior vice president, Woodruff Sawyer

, partner and senior vice president, Woodruff Sawyer Julie Coletti , EVP, chief legal and regulatory officer, Align Technology

, EVP, chief legal and regulatory officer, Align Technology Sandra Douglass Morgan , president, Las Vegas Raiders

, president, Las Vegas Raiders Gregory V. Varallo , partner, Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP

Private Companies & Private Equity Firms: Navigating Governance

Mark J. Kelson , global Corporate Practice co-chair, Greenberg Traurig, moderator

, global Corporate Practice co-chair, Greenberg Traurig, moderator Beth Campbell , CEO, Campbell House

, CEO, Campbell House Robert Esposito , managing director and senior counsel, Apollo Global Management

Delaware, Nevada, Texas: A New Era in Corporate Governance

Benjamin Edwards , professor and associate dean, William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV , moderator

, professor and associate dean, William S. Boyd School of Law at , moderator Jordan W. Cowman , shareholder, Greenberg Traurig, Dallas

, shareholder, Greenberg Traurig, Joe Dalia , assemblymember, Nevada Legislature

, assemblymember, Nevada Legislature Sarah Runnells Martin , shareholder, Greenberg Traurig, Delaware

, shareholder, Greenberg Traurig, Peter Sadowski , chief legal officer, Fidelity National Financial

The summit will open with remarks by Bonner, who is a member of Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice, William S. Boyd School of Law Dean Leah Chan Grinvald, and Edwards who is the Associate Dean for Faculty Development and Research at the William S. Boyd School of Law.

For the latest information about this year's program, please visit: 2025 Summit for Corporate Governance. The summit will take place at the Wynn Las Vegas Resort.

