Delegates From 15 States Meet in Aspen to Forge National Strategy Around Ibogaine Clinical Research

"We're witnessing the birth of a national movement—state by state, leaders are coming together to explore ibogaine as a powerful new tool for healing." —Bryan Hubbard Post this

States that participated included Colorado, Arizona, Kentucky, Texas, Ohio, New York, Nevada, Michigan, Mississippi, Tennessee, New Mexico, West Virginia, Missouri, Indiana, and Washington. Also in attendance were representatives from Canada, Mexico, and Gabon, where ibogaine remains unregulated, who offered valuable guidance and an international perspective. Their participation underscored the global interest in ibogaine research and the shared urgency to address addiction, trauma, and brain-related conditions through innovative science.

What emerged was a proposed model for multistate collaboration—one that prioritizes cost-sharing, risk reduction, and a more efficient path to clinical development. By pooling resources and coordinating efforts, participating states aim to harmonize state-led clinical initiatives under a common effort to ensure safety and efficacy and minimize risk. The proposed framework ensures that states that help fund the research will have early access to future treatment programs when ibogaine therapy gains approval. If successful, this strategy could serve as a blueprint for financing additional research into ibogaine's potential to treat a range of mental health and neurological conditions.

The meeting marked a rare and historic moment of bipartisan cooperation and cross-sector alignment, as participants explored how states can work together to establish safe, regulated access to this powerful treatment.

"This was more than just a meeting," said Bryan Hubbard, Executive Director of the American Ibogaine Initiative and co-organizer of the Aspen Ibogaine Meeting. "It was the beginning of a movement. Leaders from across the country are coming together to say: we must do better—and ibogaine may be one of the most promising tools we have to change the future trajectory of the American society."

Dr. Nolan Williams, Director of the Brain Stimulation Lab at Stanford University and lead researcher of the landmark Stanford ibogaine study, spoke to participants about the science behind ibogaine's therapeutic potential. His presentation outlined how the compound may rapidly restore brain network function in individuals with treatment-resistant conditions, offering new hope for those suffering from severe substance use disorders and trauma-related injury.

Ibogaine remains a Schedule I substance in the United States, despite decades of anecdotal and clinical evidence pointing to its potential to interrupt opioid dependence, reverse trauma-related brain injury, and reduce symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD. For now, those seeking treatment—many of them Veterans and first responders—are forced to leave the country to access care, often turning to clinics in Mexico.

As part of the weekend, attendees were given a private screening of In Waves and War, a forthcoming documentary that follows three Navy SEALs who, after returning from combat with treatment-resistant psychological trauma, travel to Mexico for ibogaine therapy. Seeing the raw, emotional healing experienced by these American veterans moved many in the room— further changing hearts and minds and underscoring the urgency of this work.

The Aspen Ibogaine Meeting (AIM) is the result of months of growing national interest following a pivotal appearance by former Texas Governor Rick Perry and Bryan Hubbard on The Joe Rogan Experience, where they discussed the urgency of ibogaine research and legislative efforts like Texas House Bill 3717.

AIM laid the foundation for the creation of a multistate coalition working to advance clinical research and responsible policymaking around ibogaine. The gathering represents a critical step forward in what many believe could become one of the most consequential scientific breakthroughs of our time.

The next Aspen Ibogaine Meeting (AIM) will be held in late October 2025. State leaders interested in attending can email [email protected] for more information.

Media Contact

ACS Media, Aspen Ibogaine Meeting, 1 404-368-9923, [email protected], https://aspenibogainemeeting.my.canva.site/aspen-ibogaine-meeting/

SOURCE Aspen Ibogaine Meeting