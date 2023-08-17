DeLeon & Stang Named Top 20 Regional Leaders for 2023 by Accounting Today

"We're honored to be named one of the top firms in our region!" said DeLeon & Stang Managing Partner Brad Hoffman. "Our team strives to serve our local communities in both professional and philanthropic ways, and this award reflects that commitment." Tweet this

Regional Leaders are highly regarded in the accounting industry as they are considered the top firms in their respective regions across the United States. These firms have established themselves as trusted partners for their clients, offering exceptional services and expertise to help businesses achieve their financial goals. Their commitment to excellence and their ability to stay ahead of the curve in a continuously evolving industry has earned them the reputation of being leaders in their region.

"We're honored to be named one of the top firms in our region!" said DeLeon & Stang Managing Partner Brad Hoffman. "Our team strives to serve our local communities in both professional and philanthropic ways, and this award reflects that commitment."

This recognition is bestowed upon them by Accounting Today based on their overall performance. A wide range of factors are taken into account when a company is reviewed by Accounting Today. These include several revenue and growth factors from the prior year, such as total revenue, partners, offices, professionals, growth percentage over the previous year, and more.

"Our goal each year is to improve in all aspects," said Brad Hoffman. "We're excited to continue growing and bettering our firm not just in 2023 but for years to come."

For the complete list of 2023 honorees, visit: http://www.accountingtoday.com/the-top-100-firms-and-regional-leaders2023

