Delfina and HOPE Clinic collaborate to transform care and improve outcomes via Delfina's innovative AI-powered maternal health platform

"Many families face challenges accessing maternal care, and Delfina and HOPE Clinic are dedicated to achieving health equity and providing patient-centered, data-driven pregnancy care for all," Senan Ebrahim, MD, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Delfina. Post this

"Delfina is excited to expand virtual support and doula services to pregnant and postpartum patients at HOPE Clinic's five clinic sites in Greater Houston," said Priyanka Vaidya, Chief Product Officer at Delfina. "Through this partnership, Delfina and HOPE Clinic can make evidence-based health education and virtual support accessible to all pregnant patients—enhancing on-site care with virtual support and education in the moments that matter between regular prenatal and postpartum appointments."

"We are excited to partner with Delfina Care to bring this innovative platform to our patients," said Mollie Gaitz, Maternal and Child Health Program Manager. "This technology will help us provide even better patient care and improve outcomes while addressing common pain points our team experiences daily."

Delfina Care's platform offers several features that will benefit HOPE Clinic patients and clinicians, including:

A user-friendly pregnancy app natively available in English and Spanish that helps pregnant patients track their health, connect with their care team, and access personalized educational resources.

24/7 culturally competent virtual support to help patients navigate pregnancy and postpartum challenges in a comforting and familiar manner.

Clinically validated machine learning models to identify patients who could benefit from early intervention to prevent pregnancy complications.

Automated clinical workflows that empower clinicians to dedicate more time to patient care.

"We are grateful to HOPE Clinic for the opportunity to serve families in Houston with our cutting-edge technology. Families and clinicians alike continue to experience challenges from inadequate and inequitable maternal care access. Delfina will strive tirelessly to achieve health equity for our patients, clinicians, and communities. We are committed to creating data-driven and patient-centered pregnancy care for all patients," said Senan Ebrahim, MD, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Delfina. "We are thrilled to partner with HOPE Clinic in service of their mission to provide high quality and culturally competent healthcare without prejudice to all people of Greater Houston."

Delfina Care is currently available at all HOPE Clinic locations in Houston. To learn more about Delfina Care, please visit delfina.com. To learn more about HOPE Clinic, please visit HOPEchc.org.

About Delfina

Delfina is a pioneer in the development of AI-powered personalized pregnancy care. Delfina Care is the world's first AI-powered care platform that transforms maternal and child health outcomes with community connectedness and proprietary predictive models. Delfina Care empowers clinicians to identify at-risk patients and develop actionable care plans for pregnancy and postpartum. The Delfina Care experience continuously supports each patient's unique journey to promote adherence and improve pregnancy outcomes. Experience the future standard of data-driven pregnancy care at delfina.com.

About HOPE Clinic

HOPE Clinic is a full-time Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), serving over 20,000 unique patients with over 100,000 yearly patient visits. HOPE Clinic provides health care services to everyone regardless of the patient's ability to pay. In particular, HOPE Clinic serves the uninsured, underinsured, those with limited English proficiency, and low-income patients. A unique characteristic of HOPE Clinic is its capacity to provide services in 30 different languages, including Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Korean, Burmese, Arabic, and Spanish.

Media Contact

Stephanie Hubbard, Delfina, 1 401-588-4044, [email protected], Delfina.com

SOURCE Delfina