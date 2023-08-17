Delgado Stone Ranks Among Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"We are honored and excited to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America", said Mike Wolfe, CEO of Delgado Stone. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work, discipline, & integrity of our exceptional team and will only fuel our passion for excellence." Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years. We are extremely honored to be a part of the esteemed Inc. 5000 class of 2023. Our dedicated team has been instrumental in achieving this accomplishment. While we are ecstatic to be featured on this list with some of the biggest up-and-coming brands across hundreds of industries, we are even more thrilled about the future and the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.

Inc. editor-in-chief had this to say about this year's Inc. 5000 list:

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

At Delgado Stone Distributors, our commitment to a people-first mindset has been instrumental in driving our success. We strive to deliver an industry-leading customer experience while upholding our people-centric company culture. The building materials industry, particularly the natural stone sector, is comprised of dedicated individuals who have all played a part in our achievements. From the teams at our Authorized Dealers to the skilled masons and contractors who install our natural stone materials, everyone has contributed to our inclusion in the esteemed Inc. 5000 list. We are excited to share this achievement with our community of natural stone enthusiasts and remain committed to supplying, high-quality natural stone materials to enhance interior, exterior, and landscape spaces.

For more information contact Marketing Coordinator, Noah Dempsey, at [email protected], 203-775-2705.

About Delgado Stone Distributors

Delgado Stone Distributors is a manufacturer and distributor of natural stone. Based in Brookfield, CT, Delgado Stone offers a range of natural stone materials that are used for residential, commercial, landscape, and hardscape projects, both new construction and additions. Since 2011 Delgado Stone's vision has been creating a "people-first" company culture that drives us to create the highest quality products and provide industry-leading customer service while continuing to be industry innovators. Through our network of Authorized Dealers, we can supply the entire continental United States and parts of Canada.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Noah Dempsey, Delgado Stone Distributors, 1 2037752705, [email protected], https://www.delgadostone.com/

