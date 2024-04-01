Delhi Committee of Chicago Sister Cities International, ComEd, and Navy Pier Host Annual "Global Connections: Holi" Celebration

Event is the largest of its kind in the United States

CHICAGO, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Saturday, March 23rd, the Delhi Committee of Chicago Sister Cities International, ComEd and Navy Pier came together as partners through a shared commitment to Chicago and its diverse communities to host this year's Global Connections: Holi event. Attendees included Mayor Brandon Johnson, Delhi Committee of Chicago Sister Cities International Chairman Smita Shah, Indian Counsel General Somnath Ghosh, and hundreds of other participants.

"Holi is a reminder that good always triumphs over evil and those forces that wish to divide us, make no mistake about it, not here in the city of Chicago. Black. Brown. White. Asian. Young. Old. Rich. Poor. We are the greatest city in the world because of the diversity that makes up this city," said City of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. "Chicago's positive impact is felt all around the world…thanks to the hard work of Chicago Sister Cities International and the volunteer work of our committee members like Smita [Shah], who are so passionate about our city, so passionate about diplomacy and so passionate about our democracy."

The free, public event transformed the Aon Grand Ballroom and Navy Pier Beer Garden into the country's largest Holi celebration of its kind, featuring live music, traditional cultural performances, authentic food from local vendors, the iconic powder-throwing (which pay homage to the bright colors of spring and represent the triumph of good over evil) and more. The event also brought together key supporters Niranjan S. Shah, Pratima N. Shah and Sister Cities Committee member Darryl Tom.

"As the Chairman of the Delhi Chicago Sister Cities Committee, it's really an honor to present and be a part of this Holi celebration," said Smita N. Shah, Delhi Committee of Chicago Sister Cities International Chairman and SPAAN Tech, Inc. President & CEO. "Navy Pier's Global Connections Program curated a memorable celebration that has grown into the largest program in the United States for Holi, and Chicago Sister Cities International is proud to be its partner as it represents why we do what we do: honor the diverse international communities that make up Chicago, celebrate the best of their culture and support the desire for others to experience the American Dream, all of which makes Chicago stronger."

Delhi's position as a sister city to Chicago demonstrates the strong relationship between India and the city, and the cultural impact the established Indian-American community had on Chicagoland. Under Shah's leadership, the Delhi Committee of Chicago founded the Annual Legacy of Mahatma Gandhi Luncheon in 2014, honoring the long-standing exchange of ideas between Mahatma Gandhi and the U.S., and the ever important principles of truth and non-violence. Shah, who serves on President Biden's Advisory Commission on Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders also helped secure the designation of October 2nd as Mahatma Gandhi Day in Chicago.

"We have about 260,000 Indian, Indian American, Indian origin people (here), so thank you, Mayor, for making it a great home for them and for hosting Holi every year," said Indian Counsel General Somnath Ghosh. "This is the second year of celebration for me, and I see it is even bigger than last year. I hope to see the event continue to grow in the years to come and look forward to many more celebrations in Chicago."

