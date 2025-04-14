Delightful Fictional Story Encourages Children to Be Confident in Who They Are in God

"My two sisters as well as my two daughters inspired me to write this book". Post this

"My two sisters as well as my two daughters inspired me to write this book," said Christenson. "After giving birth to my daughters, conversations with my sisters influenced how my husband and I want to raise our little girls. I want my little girls to know they can be confident in who they are in God. He made them exactly who He wants them to be, and they can be fully assured that He has big plans for them to shine for Him."

Lauren Christenson resides in a small town in Texas near the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. An educator since 2007, she taught high school English for six years and coached before career changing to become a school librarian in 2014. Christenson was raised in a family who loved to read so the impact of reading stayed with her throughout her life. She discovered her love for picture books while reading to children as an elementary librarian. Christenson developed a great love for sports while participating in various sports growing up. Her dad was a basketball coach when she was young and encouraged her competitiveness. Christenson married a high school football coach, and they have four children who are all involved in sports. She is also the author of the book They Call Him Coach. In addition to reading, writing and sports, Christenson loves to spend time with her family.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Princess in the Dirt is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

