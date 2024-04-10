DeLinda Forsythe, Author of INSPIRING GENERATIONAL LEADERSHIP, Reveals How to Build a Culture of Trust that Unleashes Individual and Collective Success

When you build a culture of mentorship grounded on ethics, gratitude, trust and mutual respect, you attract and retain exceptional people. Post this

"When you build a culture of mentorship grounded on ethics, gratitude, trust and mutual respect, you attract and retain exceptional people," says DeLinda Forsythe. "Finding the best talent is more crucial than ever, that is one of the reasons I wrote Inspiring Generational Leadership: Your Guide to Design a Conscious Culture; it gives readers the tools they need to create a thriving workplace that naturally attracts great people."

"As an entrepreneur who came from a corporate background, I have focused on developing a culture based on the immutable core values of kindness, compassion, humility, integrity and personal responsibility," states Kimberlee Centera. "I am delighted to meet DeLinda, a kindred spirit who has created a roadmap for the transformation of consciousness in business, and whose success validates the impact it can make upon our world."

Watch Kimberlee and DeLinda live on Women Lead TV, Monday, April 15th at 11:00am Pacific Time: https://www.youtube.com/live/t8yB-7xGMIM?si=dvX9gyzwosLrUh_6

About DeLinda Forsythe:

DeLinda is an entrepreneur, executive, retired CEO, author and speaker. In 2006 she founded Innovative Commercial Environments (ICE), a contract furniture dealership which was featured seven times in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America. Passionate and committed to raising the next generation of leaders, DeLinda established a movement of Millennial apprenticeship, which led to groundbreaking results in their workplace. DeLinda's book, Inspiring Generational Leadership: Your Guide to Design a Conscious Culture, provides a proven roadmap for other leaders to develop a culture of multigenerational mentorship.

Since 2017, the San Diego Business Journal has acknowledged DeLinda as one of the Top 500 Most Influential People in San Diego and a San Diego ICON since 2022. In 2023 she was honored with the San Diego Business Journal Women of the Year Lifetime Achievement award; a reflection of her years of entrepreneurial and philanthropic efforts. For more information visit: http://www.delindaforsythe.com

About Kimberlee Centera:

Kimberlee Centera, CEO, TerraPro Solutions is a renewable energy industry pioneer and the only female CEO of a privately held utility scale renewable energy consulting practice. An enthusiastic champion of women, she believes that diversity is essential in meeting the demands of the rapidly growing renewable sector. She encourages and mentors' women from around the world, by offering them actionable skills that help them to achieve their goals. As a Women Lead TV host, she is committed to providing a platform for changemakers. For more information contact Annemarie Osborne 949-237-2906, [email protected] or visit http://www.terraprosolutions.com.

About TerraPro Solutions:

TerraPro Solutions is a leading renewable energy project development consultancy. The company has generated over 8 GWs in solar, wind, and energy storage. With a total financed value of over $12 billion, TerraPro Solutions is the top development consultancy in the renewables market. TerraPro Solutions provides high-level expertise in the development and implementation of renewable energy projects including wind, solar and energy storage. From inception to transaction closing, we use our real-world knowledge to continually assess and mitigate risk, to ensure that all legal requirements and project milestones are met. For more information contact Annemarie Osborne 949-237-2906 [email protected] or visit http://www.terraprosolutions.com.

Media Contact

Annemarie M Osborne, TerraPro Solutions, 949.237.2906, [email protected], https://terraprosolutions.com/

SOURCE TerraPro Solutions