Delinian Appoints Dunn & Bradstreet Alum Brian Alster as CEO of Altrata

New CEO appointed to Altrata to accelerate growth.

LONDON, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week Delinian Announced the Appointment of Brian Alster as Chief Executive Officer of Altrata.

Brian was previously the leader of the North America Finance and Risk Solutions business at Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) where he held numerous executive roles over more than 12 years. Formerly, Brian was Director for Acquisition and Analytics at JP Morgan and has also held senior executive roles at MBNA and Bank of America.

Commenting on the appointment, Andrew Pinder, CEO of Delinian, which owns Altrata, said:

"I am delighted to welcome Brian Alster to Altrata. The company's world class market-leading products, including BoardEx and Wealth-X, provide clients globally with the data and insight they need on the people that they need to know. Brian, with his track record of commercial leadership at D&B, will lead Altrata's teams and brands into an exciting future of further growth."

Brian Alster, CEO of Altrata, added:

"I am honored to lead Altrata with its world-class products to match the right people with the right opportunity, delivering intelligence with impact. I can't wait to get to work with my new colleagues and clients to accelerate the success and growth of Altrata".

ABOUT ALTRATA

Altrata is a global leader in people intelligence. It includes more than 100 million profiles on wealthy individuals around the world and more than 12 million profiles on senior decision makers, board members and C-suite leaders. Altrata provides intelligence on the people who are most impactful to their clients' success. Altrata's advanced integration solutions allow deeper insights and access to billions of connections helping clients close more deals, manage risk, and identify key talent quickly. Actionable, accurate, and comprehensive data powered by a global team of more than 400 researchers and data specialists, maintaining millions of profiles, enables clients to effectively engage and make meaningful, lasting connections.

Altrata is a registered trademark of Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies, and is comprised of five dynamic offerings: BoardEx, Boardroom Insiders, RelSci, WealthEngine, and Wealth-X.

ABOUT DELINIAN

Delinian, formerly known as Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, was acquired by private equity firm Epiris in November 2022. Delinian is a portfolio of highly specialized global businesses focused on critical insights. The Delinian businesses deliver highly targeted data, research, insights and connections, along with profiling and predictive analytics. Delinian brands service customers across the world, and its teams are based in the UK, US, Canada, Hong Kong, India and Bulgaria.

