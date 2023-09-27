Using devices specifically certified to work with Teams greatly enhances the Microsoft Teams experience. Tweet this

"Using devices specifically certified to work with Teams greatly enhances the Microsoft Teams experience," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Deliver an Exceptional Microsoft Teams Experience to Every Space and User."

Benefits of Using Microsoft Teams Certified Devices

"Enhanced audio and video quality – Features such as noise and echo cancellation, auto-framing and more ensure that these devices deliver clear sound and crisp video. These features help reduce background noise and distractions, improve speech intelligibility, and optimize the view of the participants."

"Easy setup and use – Microsoft Teams certified devices are plug-and-play, meaning they work out of the box with Teams without requiring any additional software or drivers. They also include intuitive controls to allow users to easily adjust the volume, mute or unmute, join, and leave meetings and so forth."

How to Choose the Right Teams Certified Device for You

"First, consider the type of device that will prove most appropriate for the scenarios involved. That is, individuals may require headsets and a webcam, while small groups need speakerphones and larger groups require conference phones or all-in-one room systems."

Yealink Solutions Enhance the Microsoft Teams Experience

"Yealink is a global-leading provider of Microsoft certified solutions, from desk phones and conference phones to headsets, cameras, and interactive smart whiteboards. They also offer meeting bars for various sizes of rooms that include the conference room webcam, microphone, and speakers in an all-in-one system."

Microsoft Teams Experts

Yealink solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Teams, providing a consistent interface across platforms and devices. They also deliver excellent audio and video quality to provide an immersive meeting experience. As a preferred partner of both Microsoft and Yealink, eMazzanti will help organization leaders configure the best device solution to power remote and hybrid work.

