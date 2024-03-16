Deliverance "Banjo Boy" Actor Billy Redden the Focus of Fundraising Effort

"As a Storyteller, I can tell you for sure, this is not a happy story. We launched the fundraising campaign simply to compensate Billy for helping to create a scene that has brought so much joy to so many people." Post this

The film, starring Burt Reynolds, as well as Ned Beatty, Jon Voight and Ronny Cox in early roles, was a nominated for Best Picture and Best Director at the 1973 Academy Awards. It was later selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant".

The composition "Dueling Banjos" went as high as #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1973 and No. 5 on Hot Country Singles, bringing prosperity and notoriety to established bluegrass musicians Eric Weissberg and Steve Mandell, who performed the track, and Arthur "Guitar Boogie" Smith who composed the track.

"Billy Redden was largely forgotten," states musician Lance Frantzich, who has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for Redden. "Like everyone, I love 'Dueling Banjos'. I've watched the YouTube video countless times. I assumed Redden was playing the banjo. When I recently spotted him in the film "Big Fish", I was intrigued and began doing some research. I learned he didn't earn much for filming a scene – essentially an early music video – that has become so culturally significant."

Frantzich is a member of the prominent progressive Los Angeles bluegrass band The Storytellers. The YouTube video of the "Dueling Banjos" scene has racked up over 16 million views.

Over the years, Redden has mostly earned his living with blue-collar labor jobs in his local community. He has worked as a greeter and custodian at the local Walmart in Clayton, GA. Redden has struggled with health issues and was discharged from the hospital on the very day the GoFundMe campaign was launched. He does not play the banjo. Redden told the fund organizers that medical bills are mounting.

"As a Storyteller, I can tell you for sure, this is not as happy story as it could be," said Frantzich. "At first, we launched the campaign simply to compensate Billy for helping to create a scene that has brought so much joy to so many people. His acting performance was wonderful. We think he deserves something more for his creative contributions."

"The very morning we met Billy, I realized he could use a helping hand. He's a very kind man. He has given his blessing for the GoFundMe and he is appreciative. We want Billy to not have to worry about paying his bills. He joked that if the campaign is successful, he can finally take banjo lessons," said Frantzich.

According to the GoFundMe, which seeks to raise $20,000, a local trust attorney will be retained to manage the funds that are donated on behalf of Redden.

Scott Diehl, the Storytellers guitarist, believes the film's storyline amounts to art imitating life. "At the end of the 'Dueling Banjos' scene, Ned Beatty's character, speaking about the banjo boy, dismissively tells Cox's character, 'Give him a couple of bucks'," stated Diehl. "It's like a metaphor for the relationship between Redden and the movie-makers. We hope the fund compensates Billy for helping to create art that has moved so many people."

However, "to be fair to the movie-makers," says Frantzich, "how could they have supposed at the time that this scene would become not only iconic, but legendary? This allows us all – for just a few dollars each – an opportunity to recognize Redden's vital contributions to the film and to finally make things right."

To share – and contribute to – the fundraiser, visit: https://gofund.me/d8a0a229

Media Contact

Lance Frantzich, The Storytellers Band, 1 714-922-0197, [email protected], https://www.storytellersband.com

SOURCE The Storytellers Band