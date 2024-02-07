Delivering accessible online publications for Engineering students in schools and colleges

Brighter Minds (https://www.brighterminds.ie) is an innovative education-sector publisher based in Dublin, Ireland. They have developed a series of online, accessible publications, for students of Engineering, using the Webdoxx (https://www.webdoxx.com) secure online PDF publishing platform
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brighter Minds (https://www.brighterminds.ie) is an innovative education-sector publisher based in Dublin, Ireland. They have developed, distribute and support a market-leading suite of integrated books, ebooks, videos, quizzes, posters, class tests and projects for students in Irish secondary schools and Colleges of Further Education, who follow the Junior Cycle Engineering program (https://www.brighterminds.ie/jc-engineering-book.html) and Leaving Certificate Engineering program (https://www.brighterminds.ie/lc-engineering-book.html).
In order to offer their digital resources in a highly efficient and cost-effective manner to teachers, students and parents, Brighter Minds have employed the Webdoxx (https://www.webdoxx.com) secure online PDF publishing platform. The Webdoxx platform provides fast, accurate and secure display, combined with a range of user access controls and activity tracking. Furthermore, the service supports students with additional learning needs such as dyslexia and visually-impairment. It does this by providing special versions of the publications to facilitate the use of modern browser-based read-aloud facilities and specialist screen reader software such as NVDA ( https://www.nvaccess.org/download/).
Co-founder Paul Enright, commenting on their experience using the service, says "The Webdoxx service has enabled us to develop and integrate a secure and accessible ebook and digital content platform into our website in a timely and cost-effective manner. The team at Drumlin Security have been exemplary in their responsiveness, knowledge, flexibility and level of support, and we look forward to working with them for many years to come."
