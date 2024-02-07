Delivering accessible online publications for Engineering students in schools and colleges

Brighter Minds (https://www.brighterminds.ie) is an innovative education-sector publisher based in Dublin, Ireland. They have developed a series of online, accessible publications, for students of Engineering, using the Webdoxx (https://www.webdoxx.com) secure online PDF publishing platform

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brighter Minds (https://www.brighterminds.ie) is an innovative education-sector publisher based in Dublin, Ireland. They have developed, distribute and support a market-leading suite of integrated books, ebooks, videos, quizzes, posters, class tests and projects for students in Irish secondary schools and Colleges of Further Education, who follow the Junior Cycle Engineering program (https://www.brighterminds.ie/jc-engineering-book.html) and Leaving Certificate Engineering program (https://www.brighterminds.ie/lc-engineering-book.html).