Deloitte Canada joins Lime Connect as Corporate Partner

Deloitte believes fully in the value that people with disabilities bring to the corporate workplace, and is all about doing business inclusively – that starts with having diverse colleagues of all abilities.

The company will leverage The Lime Community platform and other connection points to identify university students and experienced professionals interested in exploring career opportunities with Deloitte. In addition, Deloitte Canada's partnership benefits the professional development of The Lime Network members – supporting the organization's work in providing tools, self-confidence, community, and connections.

"We are excited about our partnership with Lime Connect! At Deloitte, we foster a work culture that promotes inclusive hiring where one can bring their true selves to work. Each person who chooses our firm should feel included, valued, empowered, and inspired. That's how people unlock and achieve their potential," said Carole Mendonca, National Leader of Accessibility at Deloitte.

Andrew Masson, president of Lime Connect Canada's board of directors, says "Lime Connect is proud to welcome Deloitte to our corporate partner group. Deloitte was named one of the Best Workplaces in Canada by Great Place to Work® in 2023, and they are an outstanding company that strongly complements our existing list of partners. We know that the professional career opportunities they offer will be extremely attractive to our Network members and look forward to realizing much success through our collaboration."

Deloitte encourages candidates who have disabilities, and an interest in exploring a future with the firm, to apply to attend Lime Connect's numerous upcoming recruitment receptions across the provinces, and virtually.

Disabled university students and experienced professionals can learn more about Lime's career, community, and professional development resources; and apply to Deloitte Canada roles directly, by joining The Lime Network Community.

About Lime Connect

Lime Connect is a not for profit organization that is rebranding disability through achievement – with the largest network of high high-potential university students and professionals with disabilities (including veterans) in the world. Lime attracts, prepares, and connects disabled individuals for scholarships, leadership programs, internships, and full-time careers with our partners - the world's leading corporations. This work showcases the vast strengths and talents that are found in disabilities, and provides individuals with tools, self-confidence, community, and connections to realize their dreams.

Lime Connect developed The Lime Community in 2023 as the go-to resource for talent, education, and community in the disability talent space. All individuals with an interest are encouraged to join, and engage, as People with Disabilities (Lime Network members' private community), or the broader communities of Friends of Lime (allies), university partners, and corporate partners.

Learn more, and join us, at http://www.limeconnect.com.

About Deloitte Canada

Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and service to address clients' most complex business challenges. Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see http://www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.

Our global Purpose is making an impact that matters. At Deloitte Canada, that translates into building a better future by accelerating and expanding access to knowledge. We believe we can achieve this Purpose by living our shared values to lead the way, serve with integrity, take care of each other, foster inclusion, and collaborate for measurable impact.

To learn more about Deloitte's approximately 330,000 professionals, over 11,000 of whom are part of the Canadian firm, please connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Media Contact

Susan Lang, Lime Connect, 212.521.4469, [email protected], www.limeconnect.com

