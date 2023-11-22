Delssy "The Awakened Artist" releases 'The Art of Abundance'

New book offers practical steps to exercising our role as powerful creators

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Delssy "The Awakened Artist" went through the same struggles many are currently facing until she discovered a way to move out of her victim mentality and step into her role as a conscious creator. She believes that aligning with the natural flow of abundance and living a life by design is everyone's birthright.

"The Art of Abundance: A Practical Guide for Living a Fulfilled Life" (published by Balboa Press) is a transformative journey in which with wisdom and grace, Delssy "The Awakened Artist" shares her personal odyssey from longing to fulfillment, imparting invaluable insights that can empower anyone seeking a richer existence.

Drawing from her own profound experiences, Delssy "The Awakened Artist" leads readers on a path towards abundance through practical, actionable steps. Her message is clear: "to truly thrive, we must heed the whispers of our hearts and acknowledge our innate creative potential."

This book offers a roadmap to discovering one's life purpose, encouraging readers to embark on a self-discovery adventure and manifest their deepest desires. Delssy "The Awakened Artist" profound words resonate deeply, reminding everyone of their role as creators of their own reality.

Each chapter is a treasure trove of wisdom, enriched by exercises that propel readers forward on their quest for abundance. As an artistic soul, the author's prose is infused with passion and intention, touching the very essence of her audience.

"This book is unique because it offers my story, spiritual insight, and poetry, as a source of inspiration, as well as practical steps that others can easily follow. I hope that through my story, others will be awaken to their innate ability to create abundance and fulfillment in their own lives," Delssy "The Awakened Artist" says. Follow this book blog@ delssycabrera.com. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/836755-the-art-of-abundance

About the Author

Delssy Cabrera "The Awakened Artist," is a certified intuitive artist and reiki practitioner with an extensive background in the field of behavioral sciences, both as a behavior therapist, and coordinator of behavioral support for over 15 years. She is an advocate of the spiritual and healing benefits of art in any form. As a visual and intuitive artist, she is specially captivated by the intuitive insight that can be drawn from an artist's creative expression. She currently uses visual art as a tool for channeling healing frequencies and obtaining intuitive guidance.

