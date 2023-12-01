Delta Air Lines Answers Atlanta Habitat's THRIVE Challenge, Steps up to Build Four Homes in 2023

"The THRIVE Challenge allows us to help even more families thrive," said Alan Ferguson Sr., Atlanta Habitat CEO. "Thanks to the generosity of companies like Delta, we are able to offer solutions to address socio-economic disparities that are often barriers to home ownership for working families." Post this

The goal of the THRIVE Challenge, which launched at the beginning of the year, is to build at least 10 additional homes over the next two years. Thanks to support from numerous companies, including Delta, The Home Depot, Wells Fargo, Supreme Lending and North Point, Atlanta Habitat is on track to reach its goal.

"In recognition of our milestone 40th anniversary, the THRIVE Challenge allows us to help even more families thrive," said Alan Ferguson Sr., CEO of Atlanta Habitat. "Thanks to the generosity of companies like Delta, we are able to offer solutions to address socio-economic disparities that are often barriers to home ownership for working families."

The partnership between Delta and Atlanta Habitat has played a pivotal role in the development of Browns Mill Village, a 31-acre community southeast of downtown Atlanta. Delta built the first home in the community. Their funding and volunteer efforts were instrumental in constructing the neighborhood's model homes, which showcase the high-quality amenities and layout that define the impressive single- and two-story homes lining the neighborhood's streets. In addition, Atlanta Habitat received a grant for Browns Mill Village from The Delta Air Lines Foundation.

"At Delta, our mission to connect the world creates opportunities, fosters understanding and expands horizons by connecting people and communities to each other and to their own potential," said Matt Sparks, senior vice president of Operations Customer Center and Operations Analytics, Delta Air Lines. "We are proud to step up and partner with Atlanta Habitat in honor of their 40th anniversary and to make the dream of homeownership a reality for Atlanta families."

Adding a poignant touch to this remarkable achievement, the homes were constructed on "Delta Way." This street was aptly named in honor of Delta in 2021 in recognition of their steadfast and enduring support for Atlanta Habitat and its deserving homeowners.

In 2022, Atlanta Habitat built 28 new homes. This year, in honor of its 40th anniversary, the organization plans to continue addressing the affordable housing gap by building 40 homes. To date, 31 have been completed.

About Atlanta Habitat for Humanity

Atlanta Habitat for Humanity transforms communities through neighborhood revitalization, education, innovative development, and partnerships. As one of Habitat for Humanity International's largest affiliates, Atlanta Habitat has made an estimated $40 million impact on affordable housing in neighborhoods across Atlanta and South Fulton County over the last five years. Since its launch in 1983, the nonprofit affordable home developer has served over 2,400 families (more than 6,000 individuals) with its first-time home purchase, rehab and critical home repair services and education programs. Visit http://www.atlantahabitat.org.

Media Contact

Jessica Drake, Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, 7064420497, [email protected], https://atlantahabitat.org/

SOURCE Atlanta Habitat for Humanity