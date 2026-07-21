Delta T Systems Introduces Dry Cooler/Chiller Combo with Automatic Mode-Switching Controls

Delta T Systems has launched a new factory-integrated unit that automatically switches between free cooling and mechanical chilling, cuts energy costs and simplifies installation for industrial process cooling applications.

RICHFIELD, Wis., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Delta T Systems, a manufacturer of precision temperature control equipment, is proud to introduce its Dry Cooler/Chiller Combo: a single, factory-assembled unit that integrates a dry cooler and a refrigeration-based chiller under one control system, automatically switching between the two to capture free cooling hours while cutting energy costs and installation time.

Key features include:

Automatically switches between dry cooler and chiller modes

Single control interface monitors ambient and process temperatures in real time

Factory-assembled and function-tested before shipment

Reduces installation labor versus sourcing and commissioning two separate systems

Compact footprint versus equivalent separate-system capacity

Built for year-round outdoor industrial duty

Facilities that need year-round process cooling have traditionally run two separate systems: a dry cooler for free cooling and a mechanical chiller for when ambient conditions aren't cold enough. The Dry Cooler/Chiller Combo's proprietary controls eliminate that redundancy by continuously monitoring ambient and process temperatures and automatically selecting the mode that meets the setpoint most efficiently, with no interruption to the process.

"Industrial facilities spend a significant portion of their energy budget on process cooling. We designed this product specifically to reduce that cost — not by asking operators to manage two systems more carefully, but by building the intelligence to do it automatically into the unit itself."

-Jochen Naujokat, Delta T Systems

Because the two systems are factory-assembled and function-tested as a single unit, installation labor is substantially reduced compared to sourcing and commissioning a dry cooler and chiller separately. The unit is built for industrial process cooling applications, including plastics processing, machine tool cooling, hydraulic systems, chemical process cooling, and industrial laser applications, and is engineered for outdoor, year-round duty in both new installations and replacements of aging systems.

Delta T Systems is a manufacturer of chillers, temperature control units, process cooling equipment, pump tanks, heat exchangers, filtration, and central control systems serving industrial customers across a broad range of applications. The company designs and builds equipment to customer specifications and maintains engineering support for sizing, application, and integration. For more information, visit www.deltatsys.com or call (262) 628-0331.

Media Contact

Jochen Naujokat, Delta T Systems, 1 (262) 628-0331, [email protected], https://deltatsys.com/

SOURCE Delta T Systems