Delta T Systems Unveils the Innovative Smart Series Water Temperature Control Units with Vari-Heat Technology

Delta T Systems has launched Smart Series Water Temperature Control Units with advanced features ideal for modern industry applications.

RICHFIELD, Wis., Oct. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Delta T Systems is proud to announce the launch of its Smart Series Water Temperature Control Units (TCUs), equipped with groundbreaking Vari-Heat technology. This innovative solution is set to redefine precision and efficiency in industrial water temperature control.

At the heart of the Smart Series TCUs is Vari-Heat, an advanced adaptive control program designed to dynamically adjust heat output in real-time. By responding to system demands and environmental conditions, Vari-Heat delivers optimal temperature stability and significantly enhances energy efficiency. This precision control minimizes temperature overshoot, facilitating smooth and gradual heating transitions.

The Smart Series TCUs integrate cutting-edge control technology, ensuring they are fully Industry 4.0 ready. Users can take advantage of remote start/stop functionality and adjust temperature setpoints from any location. The system also logs up to seven days of operational data, providing valuable insights into performance. Additionally, the units support ramp and soak recipes for precise temperature management in complex processes. With continuous performance monitoring through flow meters, temperature, and pressure sensors, the system issues high and low warnings and fault notifications to guarantee optimal operation and safety. These advanced features make the Smart Series TCUs the ideal choice for modern industrial applications.

Standard with electronically modulating cooling valves, the Smart Series TCUs offer superior flow control compared to traditional solenoid valves. This advanced design significantly reduces the risks of undershoot and water hammers, ensuring reliable cooling performance. The Smart Series Water TCU boasts a robust double-cast tank design, providing a compact yet powerful solution with a maximum heating capacity of 72KW. Its modular design supports a water-to-water heat exchanger, offering future upgrade potential to meet enhanced cooling needs.

Designed with operational safety and reliability in mind, Delta T Systems' Smart Series TCUs incorporate solid-state heater contactors, bi-metal switches to prevent overheating, and dry-run protection for the pump. Built with industrial-strength frames and easy-access lift-off panels, these units are durable and suitable for the most demanding environments. Furthermore, IEC-compliant components and a low-maintenance design minimize downtime, ensuring continuous, trouble-free operation.

With over 30 years of experience, Delta T Systems is a leading manufacturer of energy-efficient, variable-speed portable and central chillers and temperature control systems based in Richfield, Wisconsin. Our team of knowledgeable engineers is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology to the market. For more information, please visit our website at www.deltatsys.com or contact our sales team at (800) 733-4204.

Media Contact

Jochen Naujokat, Delta T Systems, 1 (800) 733-4204, [email protected], www.deltatsys.com

SOURCE Delta T Systems