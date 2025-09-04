Delta Threadz Celebrates Grand Opening in Ridgeland, MS with BERNINA Showcase

Celebrate the opening of Ridgeland's newest quilting and sewing destination with demos, prizes, and the latest BERNINA machines.

RIDGELAND, Miss., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Delta Threadz, Ridgeland's newest destination for quilting, sewing, and all things BERNINA, is excited to announce its Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, September 6, 2025, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at its new location, 731 S. Pear Orchards R, Suite 9, in Ridgeland, MS.

The celebration will bring together sewing enthusiasts from across Mississippi and beyond with a day full of demos, prizes, and community fun. Guests will enjoy the opportunity to meet and greet Delta Threadz owner Laurie Doherty, BERNINA Specialist Elisa Milano, and BERNINA Regional Sales Manager Carol Joiner, who will be on hand to share their expertise and excitement about the latest innovations from BERNINA.

Experience the Latest BERNINA Innovations

Delta Threadz is proud to introduce the all-new BERNINA 7 PRO Series, unveiled earlier this summer at BERNINA University, along with the revamped BERNINA 3 Series. Attendees will also have the chance to explore the popular BERNINA 4 and 5 Series machines and try out BERNINA sergers first-hand. Knowledgeable staff and BERNINA experts will be available for personalized demonstrations and questions.

Activities, Prizes, and Special Experiences

Interactive Passport Program: Guests will receive a passport to be stamped at each demo station. Once all stamps are collected, participants will be entered to win exciting prizes.





Make & Take Project: Visitors can enjoy creating a special project to take home, using the very machines they'll experience in-store.





Refreshments & Giveaways: Light refreshments and prize opportunities will keep the celebration lively throughout the day.

Event Details

What: Delta Threadz Grand Opening Celebration

When: Saturday, September 6, 2025 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Delta Threadz, 731 S. Pear Orchards R, Suite 9, in Ridgeland, MS.

Cost: Free

For more information and full schedule, visit Delta Threadz website or call (662) 545-4485.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

