Deluxe CCTV Expands Professional Surveillance Arsenal with Advanced Covert Technology and Enterprise-Grade Recording Systems

Leading surveillance manufacturer introduces cutting-edge hidden recording devices and professional-grade NVR systems for enhanced security monitoring.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deluxe CCTV Inc., a renowned manufacturer and distributor specializing in comprehensive security solutions including video and audio surveillance, covert cameras, GPS trackers, anti-eavesdropping devices, counter-surveillance, and professional investigation tools, announces the expansion of its product lineup with revolutionary technological advancements designed for both covert operations and enterprise-level security installations.

The newest additions to Deluxe CCTV's extensive inventory include:

A professional-grade toolbox equipped with a 720P HD battery-operated hidden camera featuring 30-day continuous operation and motion-activated recording for construction and garage environments, addressing specific needs for covert surveillance in environments where traditional hidden cameras might be detected or impractical. Both devices feature extended battery operation and professional-grade recording capabilities designed for investigative and security applications.





An advanced 4G wireless cellular WiFi DIY 4K UHD DVR camera system capable of operating independently without a local internet connection, featuring 30-hour battery life and 128GB storage capacity. This camera system addresses the growing need for surveillance in remote locations without traditional internet infrastructure. Featuring pre-configured cellular connectivity and advanced motion detection with smartphone alerts, this system enables monitoring of construction sites, vacation properties, and other isolated locations where traditional wired systems prove impractical.





The Sound Pro III professional unidirectional handheld shotgun microphone - the company's most powerful audio surveillance system, capable of amplifying sounds from over 300 feet away with noise cancellation technology represents a significant advancement in professional audio surveillance, featuring dual microphone technology that captures targeted sounds while canceling ambient noise. Complete with premium digital headphones, a digital voice recorder with a 530-hour capacity, and a ruggedized carrying case, this system is designed for professional investigators, security personnel, and specialized applications that require long-range audio detection.





A discreet garage door remote control featuring a built-in 250-hour voice-activated audio recorder designed for inconspicuous vehicle-based surveillance operations by blending seamlessly into automotive environments by appearing as a standard garage door opener remote - an item commonly found in most vehicles. The strategic design makes it virtually undetectable during vehicle-based surveillance operations.





The Dahua NVR5432-16P-4KS2E 32-channel 4K Network Video Recorder with integrated AI capabilities, 16 PoE ports, and advanced facial recognition technology for professional security installations. The Dahua NVR system delivers professional-grade performance, supporting up to 32 IP cameras. It features advanced AI analytics, including perimeter protection and automatic license plate recognition, as well as seamless integration with existing security infrastructures through ONVIF 2.4 compatibility.

Deluxe CCTV continues to maintain its position as an industry leader in security technology, providing cutting-edge solutions that span covert surveillance, professional investigation equipment, and enterprise-grade monitoring systems. The company's notable presence in acclaimed television productions has solidified its reputation as the trusted choice for entertainment industry professionals and security experts alike.

Under the leadership of CEO Dustin Dalton, Deluxe CCTV addresses the evolving landscape of security threats facing individuals, businesses, and organizations in today's complex environment. The demand for sophisticated, yet user-friendly surveillance solutions continues to drive innovation across both covert and overt security applications.

"As security challenges become increasingly sophisticated, our mission remains focused on providing comprehensive solutions that adapt to our clients' diverse needs," Dalton stated. "Whether it's discreet monitoring for personal protection or enterprise-level surveillance for commercial facilities, we're committed to delivering technology that transforms security from a concern into confidence."

Maintaining its commitment to customer privacy and discretion, Deluxe CCTV ensures all products are shipped in unmarked packaging with nondescript shipping labels, preserving client anonymity throughout the purchasing process. With over two decades of industry experience, the company continues to champion American-manufactured security equipment while supporting the development of domestic technology.

Deluxe CCTV's unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction remains evident through its comprehensive service offerings, including same-day shipping on most orders, competitive price guarantees, lifetime technical support, and complete product warranties. These commitments reflect the company's fundamental principle of building long-term relationships based on reliability, performance, and trust.

About Deluxe CCTV Inc.

Deluxe CCTV Inc. is a video surveillance equipment company located in Roseville, Calif. Having served more than 500,000 customers worldwide since 2000, Deluxe CCTV has the largest selection of covert surveillance equipment available in North America. Complementing Deluxe CCTV's line of high-quality products, the company offers industry-leading warranties and exceptional customer service that continues to set it apart from its competitors. For more information, visit deluxecctv.com.

