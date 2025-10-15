Deluxe CCTV Unveils Lifestyle Integration Surveillance Collection with Advanced Home Décor and Personal Security Solutions

Industry-leading surveillance manufacturer launches innovative hidden camera line that seamlessly blends security technology with everyday home essentials and personal accessories.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deluxe CCTV Inc., a renowned manufacturer and distributor specializing in comprehensive security solutions, including video and audio surveillance, covert cameras, GPS trackers, anti-eavesdropping devices, counter-surveillance, and professional investigation tools, announces the launch of its groundbreaking "Lifestyle Integration" series, featuring advanced surveillance technology concealed within essential home décor items and personal accessories.|

The newest additions to Deluxe CCTV's extensive inventory include:

A fully functional household candle scented wax warmer equipped with a WiFi 4K UHD camera featuring motion detection, night vision capabilities, and aromatherapy functionality for discreet home monitoring. This innovative device addresses the growing demand for surveillance solutions that enhance rather than detract from home ambiance, combining authentic wax warming capabilities with professional-grade 4K video recording. The device operates via a standard electrical connection, providing remote smartphone access through WiFi connectivity, making it ideal for monitoring living spaces, bedrooms, and common areas without compromising interior design aesthetics.





A hardwired receptacle wall outlet plug with integrated WiFi 4K UHD camera designed for permanent installation in residential and commercial properties, featuring dual electrical outlets with full functionality while housing advanced surveillance technology. This essential infrastructure device provides continuous power to connected devices while recording in ultra-high definition, addressing critical security needs for property owners, landlords, and facility managers. The hardwired design ensures reliable operation with seamless integration into existing electrical systems, making detection virtually impossible while maintaining full outlet functionality.





The miniature pocket black shirt button featuring a 1080P HD camera - the company's most discreet personal surveillance solution, designed for body-worn applications requiring absolute concealment. This professional-grade device functions as an actual shirt button while capturing high-definition video and audio, featuring extended battery life and one-touch recording activation. Complete with multiple shirt-compatible designs and a discreet charging system, this solution addresses personal security needs for professionals, investigators, and individuals requiring covert documentation capabilities in sensitive environments.





A USB smartphone brick wall charger adapter plug with 1080P HD WiFi camera offering the most affordable entry point into professional surveillance technology, combining essential device charging functionality with covert recording capabilities. This versatile device plugs into any standard electrical outlet, providing USB charging ports for smartphones and tablets while simultaneously recording in high definition with WiFi connectivity for remote monitoring. The compact design and universal functionality make it ideal for temporary installations, travel security, and budget-conscious consumers seeking professional-grade surveillance capabilities.





The rectangular hardwired décor receptacle outlet plug with WiFi 4K UHD camera featuring a premium aesthetic design that complements modern interior décor while delivering advanced surveillance capabilities. This sophisticated device combines the functionality of a standard electrical outlet with 4K ultra-high definition recording technology, designed specifically for upscale residential and commercial environments where visual appeal is paramount. The decorative rectangular design integrates seamlessly with contemporary electrical fixtures while providing professional-grade surveillance monitoring through WiFi connectivity and smartphone app integration.

Deluxe CCTV continues to revolutionize the security industry by developing surveillance solutions that enhance daily life rather than compromise it. The company's innovative approach to integrating advanced technology within everyday objects reflects its commitment to addressing modern security challenges while respecting personal privacy and aesthetic preferences.

Under the leadership of CEO Dustin Dalton, Deluxe CCTV recognizes the evolving needs of today's security-conscious consumers who demand both functionality and discretion. This series represents a significant advancement in making professional-grade surveillance accessible to mainstream consumers without sacrificing design sensibility or home comfort.

"Security technology should enhance your life, not complicate it," Dalton stated. "Our Lifestyle Integration series proves that advanced surveillance capabilities can coexist beautifully with home décor and personal style. Whether you're protecting your family, monitoring your property, or ensuring personal safety, these solutions provide peace of mind without compromising the spaces and experiences you value most."

Maintaining its commitment to customer privacy and discretion, Deluxe CCTV ensures all products are shipped in unmarked packaging with nondescript shipping labels, preserving client anonymity throughout the purchasing process. With over two decades of industry experience, the company continues to champion well-manufactured security equipment while supporting the development of domestic technology innovation.

Deluxe CCTV's unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction remains evident through its comprehensive service offerings, including same-day shipping on most orders, competitive price guarantees, lifetime technical support, and comprehensive product warranties. These commitments reflect the company's fundamental principle of building long-term relationships based on reliability, performance, and trust.

Visit deluxecctv.com for comprehensive product information, technical specifications, and to explore the complete range of lifestyle-integrated surveillance solutions.

