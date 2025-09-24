Demand for Hydrothermal Wellness Fuels Global Expansion of Design for Leisure's Operations

Design for Leisure's global expansion comes at a time when the wellness economy and, specifically, the wellness real estate sector is booming. Post this

New U.S. Headquarters

Design for Leisure's new headquarters in Cedar Park, just outside Austin, brings together the company's North American operations into a single, expanded location featuring dedicated office space and warehousing, with future plans to add a showroom and training center. This strategic move underscores DFL's deep commitment to the hydrothermal spa and wellness sector and supports its rapidly growing portfolio of clients—from luxury hospitality brands and cutting-edge bathhouses to sports, athletic, and fitness facilities, multifamily communities, and high-end single-family homes.

London Design Studio Expansion

In the U.K., Design for Leisure has nearly doubled the size of its London-based design studio. The expansion enables the company to accommodate up to ten new designers and two support staff. This growing team, comprised of wellness and hydrothermal design specialists, including architectural, MEP and Revit designers, serves as the creative and technical hub for the company's global design output. The enhanced studio boosts capacity and collaboration, enabling DFL to meet increased demand from high-profile clients around the world.

New Caribbean Office in Cayman Islands

Driven by rapid growth in both private and commercial luxury wellness development across the Caribbean, Design for Leisure has opened a new office on Grand Cayman to provide dedicated, on-the-ground support for clients and partners in the region. Grand Cayman has become a hotbed for ultra-luxury residential and resort projects, most of which now include high-end hydrothermal wellness features—from saunas and steam rooms to cold therapy cabins, vitality pools, and experiential showers.

"As the wellness economy continues to accelerate worldwide, we're seeing unprecedented demand from developers, architects, and private clients seeking to integrate authentic hydrothermal wellness into their spaces," said Don Genders, CEO of Design for Leisure. "Our growth in the U.S., U.K., and now the Caribbean reflects this momentum and strengthens our ability to serve an ever-expanding international clientele."

Supporting the Wellness Real Estate Boom

Design for Leisure's global expansion comes at a time when the wellness economy and, specifically, the wellness real estate sector is booming. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the wellness real estate market is projected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2029, accounting for 3.3% of global annual construction output, with residential and hospitality developers increasingly incorporating spa and wellness features into their designs. DFL's expertise in combining centuries-old thermal bathing traditions with cutting-edge materials, engineering, and technology has made it a trusted partner on some of the world's most innovative wellness spaces.

About Design for Leisure

Design for Leisure specializes in the design and engineering of award-winning hydrothermal spa areas for both commercial and residential clients. With expertise in saunas, steam rooms, snow rooms, plunge pools, experience showers, and more, DFL works globally with hospitality brands, developers, architects, and private clients to create immersive and technically sophisticated wellness environments.

