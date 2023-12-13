Demand for Talent, Expertise Drives ReSource Pro's Growth in India

India-based operations delivery on pace to achieve 75% revenue growth in 2023;

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReSource Pro, a trusted partner specializing in business process optimization, operations, and transformation solutions for the insurance sector, is proud to announce key accelerations in India contributing to its overall growth in 2023. Today, the company revealed year-end projections showcasing a 61% increase in its global operations staff in India, paralleled by a projected year-over-year revenue surge of 75% in the market. This expansion underscores ReSource Pro's unwavering dedication to providing resiliency for insurance organizations through a global workforce model.

Manj Sohal, Senior Vice President of Service Delivery, India for ReSource Pro, emphasized the company's enduring commitment to the market, "For several years, ReSource Pro has strategically invested in India, tripling our operations in Bangalore over the past four years," Sohal explained. "We recognize the immense untapped potential in developing US insurance experts in India, who, with exceptional operational training, have become invaluable to help clients bridge talent gaps in the US market. We see significant, ongoing opportunity to address the needs of our client community through growth in this market."

India's strong labor market for educated software and insurance professionals was a major driver in ReSource Pro's decision to accelerate investments that would serve our clients long term needs. Bangalore, with its well-established infrastructure, ease of accessibility and proximity to nearby urban areas, as well as the city's still burgeoning insurance market has proven to be a perfect location to support ReSource Pro's client base.

Dan Epstein, CEO of ReSource Pro, noted, "Our India Operations team consistently delivers exceptional performance and profitability for our property and casualty insurance clients. Moreover, it serves as a blueprint for talent transformation within the broader industry, encompassing retail, MGA, and carrier segments." Epstein continued, "Our investments in scaling well-trained talent, expanding insurance expertise, and deepening technical knowledge has been a cornerstone of our global expansion strategy. ReSource Pro is renowned for its ability to assemble efficient, strategic team players, and it is evident that our investments in India will play a pivotal role in the ongoing success of our clients across the industry."

About ReSource Pro

Focused exclusively on the insurance industry, ReSource Pro is a trusted strategic operations partner to insurance organizations seeking to achieve peak performance. With a global team of over 8,200 insurance industry experts, ReSource Pro serves more than 1,000 clients across the carrier, broker and MGA segments – consistently earning a +95% client retention rate for over a decade. It offers expert advisory services, proven business process management optimization, and transformative data and technology solutions. Recognized in 2023 by Inc.5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US, ReSource Pro has earned this honor 14 times since 2009. For more information, visit https://www.resourcepro.com/.

Media Contact

James McKinsey, ReSource Pro, 610-559-7585, [email protected]

SOURCE ReSource Pro