demandDrive Announces Rebrand of JRP to demandDrive Manufacturing

"This rebrand is more than a new name and logo—it represents a commitment to evolving alongside our clients' needs. By combining demandDrive's scale and expertise with JRP's deep industry knowledge, we're unlocking new opportunities to help manufacturers drive growth like never before." Post this

A Stronger, Unified Brand for Manufacturing Companies

JRP has long specialized in sales execution, lead generation, and marketing program services for small- to mid-sized manufacturing and industrial companies. By joining forces with demandDrive, the combined organization now offers a fully integrated, end-to-end sales and marketing platform that includes:

Full-Funnel Sales Execution: Drive go-to-market execution, from strategy to purchase orders, enabling clients to strengthen, scale, or fully outsource their sales and marketing operations.

Expanded Marketing Capabilities: Deliver brand messaging, website development, SEO, and digital campaigns to expand reach and accelerate growth.

Enhanced Technology and Resources: Implement systems and tools that streamline operations, drive efficiency, and strengthen client support.

"This rebrand is more than a new name and logo—it represents a commitment to evolving alongside our clients' needs," said Kathee Kelly, President of demandDrive Manufacturing. "By combining demandDrive's scale and expertise with JRP's deep industry knowledge, we're unlocking new opportunities to help manufacturers drive growth like never before."

A Rebrand Reflecting Growth and Innovation

The refreshed brand identity reflects demandDrive Manufacturing's evolution and growth, signaling a commitment to innovation and progress across the manufacturing sector. With expanded resources, deeper expertise, and enhanced technology, the company is poised to deliver greater value, efficiency, and scalability to manufacturing and industrial companies nationwide.

The unified demandDrive platform now serves both SMB and enterprise-wide clients, offering a seamless, end-to-end solution across sales, marketing, and technology to help companies adapt, compete, and ultimately exceed their revenue growth objectives.

About demandDrive

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, demandDrive provides integrated sales execution, demand generation, and marketing services to clients nationwide. The company specializes in building full-funnel sales, marketing, and technology programs to help clients hit their growth goals.

For more information, visit www.demanddrive.com.

About demandDrive Manufacturing

Formerly known as Jim Rohn Process (JRP), demandDrive Manufacturing brings over a decade of experience helping manufacturing and industrial companies build and scale revenue-generating sales and marketing teams. Headquartered in Philadelphia, the team provides a full spectrum of outsourced sales and marketing solutions tailored to the unique needs of the manufacturing sector. For more information, visit manufacturing.demanddrive.com.

Media Contact

Saad Abughazaleh, demandDrive, 1 (508) 205-9657, [email protected], demanddrive.com

SOURCE demandDrive