demandDrive Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List for the 9th Consecutive Year, Its Highest Ranking Since 2018

Ranked No. 2272, the GTM agency credits its climb and 148% three-year revenue growth to a smarter go-to-market approach across sales, marketing, and RevOps

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- demandDrive, a leading go-to-market (GTM) agency providing sales, marketing, and RevOps services, today announced it has been ranked No. 2272 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. It's the ninth year in a row that demandDrive has earned a place on the list, and at No. 2272 it's the company's strongest showing since 2018. The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

On the 2026 list, demandDrive also earned strong regional and industry rankings, including:

No. 2272 overall

No. 50 in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metro area

No. 54 in Massachusetts

No. 123 in Business & Corporate Services

"Making the Inc. 5000 nine years running says something about consistency, but landing our highest ranking since 2018 says something about how we've evolved," said Lindsay Frey, CEO and Co-Founder of demandDrive. "Over the past three years we've committed to delivering not just sales and marketing execution, but optimization of the GTM technology, processes, and agentic workflows that make the execution layer more powerful. When you give clients the right people, running the right processes, on top of the right systems, the pipeline becomes repeatable and the growth follows. That shift is what drove us forward on this list."

A Smarter Approach to Growth

demandDrive attributes its 148% three-year revenue growth to a deliberate move away from the old outsourced-execution model and toward a full GTM approach. Rather than simply adding SDRs or running a one-off campaign, the company looks at a client's entire GTM setup, finds the gaps and opportunities across the funnel, and builds a custom system that makes pipeline repeatable quarter after quarter. With in-house sales, marketing, RevOps, and GTM engineering experts working side by side, demandDrive acts as a single partner from first touch to closed won.

That model reflects a broader shift in how B2B revenue leaders think about pipeline. People are only one part of the equation, and even the best teams struggle to turn activity into results when they're working on top of dirty data, broken workflows, or misaligned systems. By aligning strategy, infrastructure, and execution around the same goal, demandDrive helps clients maximize program ROI and turn short-lived spikes into a durable revenue engine.

This year also marked another milestone for the company: demandDrive was officially named a Clay Studio partner, joining an accreditation lineup that already includes HubSpot Platinum Partner and Google Partner status. These partnerships reflect demandDrive's ongoing investment in the GTM technology that lets its teams eliminate manual research, target prospects more effectively, and deliver outcomes rather than activity for clients.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like, from AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services. Among the 5,000 honorees, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and collectively these companies have added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance, it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit www.inc.com/inc5000. Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14 to 16 in Dallas, Texas, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies) as of December 31, 2025. The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About demandDrive

demandDrive is a full go-to-market agency for B2B revenue leaders who need more, predictable pipeline. Unlike traditional agencies that focus on execution alone, demandDrive looks at a client's entire GTM setup to find gaps and opportunities across the funnel, then builds a custom revenue program tailored to the business. With in-house sales, marketing, RevOps, and GTM engineering experts, demandDrive is one partner from first touch to closed won, giving clients the systems, processes, and people they need for real, repeatable growth. Learn more at www.demanddrive.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Sarazin, demandDrive, 1 5088358665, [email protected], demanddrive.com

SOURCE demandDrive