Demco Automation, a PA-based systems integrator, partners with Temple University on: "AI-Assisted Robotic Cell Redesign for Advanced Manufacturing Workforce Development"

"Integrating AI-driven tools into manufacturing workflows positions companies to innovate continuously. By enabling faster, more cost-effective redesigns, the project helps smaller manufacturers remain competitive and expand operations", emphasized Stephen Maund, President & CEO of Demco Automation. Post this

Deliver a validated AI-assisted redesign platform for traditional manufacturing setups.

Train students through a credit-bearing curriculum of lectures and hands-on labs.

Cut redesign time and engineering burden for PA manufacturers, lowering the cost of automation.

Strengthen the manufacturing workforce pipeline with graduates ready for immediate industry impact.

Build a scalable university-industry model that can be replicated statewide.

By reducing routine engineering lead times, the initiative helps smaller manufacturers stay agile. It also prepares the next generation of workers with in-demand skills in robotics and AI.

About Demco Automation

Demco Automation is a leading supplier of flexible, cost-effective and low-risk automated manufacturing systems for technology-based industry sectors to technology-based industry sectors throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Customers include manufacturers of medical devices, defense, electronics, automotive, consumer products, commercial/industrial products, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology.

About Temple University

Temple University is a center of excellence in teaching and research, with an international presence and a commitment to community.

Our talented faculty lead more than 600 academic programs across 17 schools and colleges, and on campuses and partnerships that span the globe, from Rome to Japan. While retaining our attention to the great city of Philadelphia that is our home, Temple draws students from the region, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the United States and around the world.

Today, more than 30,000 dynamic and diverse students call Temple their educational home. Temple is among the nation's largest educators in the combined fields of dentistry, law, medicine, pharmacy, and podiatry. The university's extraordinary faculty offer world-class teaching and experiences, while our researchers are engaged in solving the most difficult issues that we face today, from eliminating HIV/AIDS to helping communities deal with the impact of climate change.

More than 130 years after its creation, Temple continues to carry forward the vision of founder, Russell Conwell, who made his university the embodiment of its motto, "Perseverance Conquers."

About the Temple University College of Engineering

For more than 50 years, the Temple University College of Engineering has provided a vibrant, practical, and accessible engineering education to students in Philadelphia and around the globe. The college offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs spanning bioengineering, civil and environmental engineering, electrical and computer engineering, and mechanical engineering. The College combines rigorous academic theory with high-impact research, hands-on learning, and state-of-the-art facilities, such as the IDEAS Hub, to prepare students for dynamic careers in industry, research, and innovation. Students benefit from interdisciplinary research partnerships, active student organizations, and strong connection networks with regional and national engineering leaders.

Media Contact

Stephen Maund, President & CEO, Demco Automation, 1 888-410-3343, [email protected], https://www.demcoautomation.com/

SOURCE Demco Automation