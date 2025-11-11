Demeetra AgBio's CleanCut GS CHO Cells Achieve Dual Viral Clearance Validation, Confirming GMP-Ready Status

"Our goal is to make authenticated, fully characterized CHO lines easy to license and integrate, removing a major barrier to innovation." Post this

Precision, Productivity, and Proven Quality

CleanCut GS CHO cells were engineered using Cas-CLOVER, Demeetra's proprietary precision gene-editing system that enables high editing efficiency and ultra-low off-target activity. The result is a cell line with industry-leading productivity, proven genomic stability, and now validated for viral safety — bringing both performance and quality assurance to a new level.

Because CleanCut GS CHO originates from authenticated ECACC-sourced parental CHO-K1 cells and carries a traceable cell history report, users can confidently demonstrate origin and compliance. These cells are available under simple licensing terms, making advanced manufacturing-grade edited CHO technology accessible to biopharmaceutical companies and service providers alike.

A First of Many in the CleanCut Portfolio

"Achieving dual viral clearance with both IDEXX and Charles River panels confirms truly clean, reliable edited CHO cell lines," said Jack Crawford, CEO, Demeetra. "CleanCut GS CHO is the first of many uniquely gene-edited products we're developing under the CleanCut brand, each designed to help our partners move seamlessly from biologics discovery to GMP manufacturing."

"With its dual-guided design, Cas-CLOVER achieves highly precise and efficient gene disruption, generating clean knockouts that yield clear, definitive phenotypes—empowering more rigorous selection and superior product quality," added Corey Brizzee, Director of Gene Editing. "Our goal is to make authenticated, fully characterized CHO lines easy to license and integrate, removing a major barrier to innovation."

GMP-Ready. Proven Producer.

With the viral safety validation complete, Demeetra expects to expand CleanCut GS CHO market presence as the company's first GMP-ready cell line available for testing and licensing. The cell line represents the foundation of a growing CleanCut portfolio, built on Cas-CLOVER precision technology, which advances scalable, high-quality biologics manufacturing.

About Demeetra AgBio

Demeetra is a biotechnology company advancing precise, accessible gene-editing and cell-line engineering solutions for biopharmaceutical and industrial biotechnology applications. Its proprietary Cas-CLOVER platform enables high-fidelity genome engineering, with a clear path to commercial use, for cell-line development, protein expression, and bioprocess optimization. Demeetra aims to simplify access to state-of-the-art gene-editing tools and cell systems that accelerate discovery and manufacturing from bench to GMP.

Learn more at www.Demeetra.com.

Media Contact

Jack Crawford, Demeetra, 1 315-351-9115, [email protected], https://demeetra.com/

SOURCE Demeetra