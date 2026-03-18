Demeetra Announces Renewal of piggyBac® Technology Research License by Eisai

Giving first thought to patients and people in the daily living domain and increasing the benefits that health care provides. Post this

piggyBac is a hyperactive transposase gene delivery system used in a range of preclinical research settings. This renewal reflects the ongoing collaborative relationship between Eisai and Demeetra in supporting scientific discovery. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Demeetra

Demeetra is a genome engineering company providing integrated platforms for gene editing, transposon-based integration, and cell line development. Demeetra's technologies are designed to deliver high performance with clear intellectual property lineage, enabling confident adoption across research, development, and biomanufacturing workflows.

For more information, visit www.demeetra.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Eisai Co., Ltd.

Eisai's Corporate Concept is "to give first thought to patients and people in the daily living domain, and to increase the benefits that health care provides." Under this Concept (also known as human health care (hhc) Concept), we aim to effectively achieve social good in the form of relieving anxiety over health and reducing health disparities. With a global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites, and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to create and deliver innovative products to target diseases with high unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology.

In addition, we demonstrate our commitment to the elimination of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), which is a target (3.3) of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), by working on various activities together with global partners.

For more information about Eisai, please visit www.eisai.com, and connect with us on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Jack Crawford, Demeetra, 1 (315) 351-9115, [email protected], https://demeetra.com/

SOURCE Demeetra