Demeetra Announces Renewal of Research License for piggyBac® Technology with Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Demeetra AgBio, Inc. (hereafter "Demeetra") today announced that Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Taiho") has renewed its research license agreement for the piggyBac® transposase technology, a widely used platform for genetic engineering in research applications.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Under the renewed agreement, Taiho will continue to leverage the piggyBac technology for its internal research activities. The license has been granted directly by Demeetra, which acquired the rights to the piggyBac technology from Hera BioLabs, Inc. in 2025.

piggyBac is a hyperactive transposase gene-delivery system used in a range of preclinical research settings. This renewal reflects the ongoing collaborative relationship between Taiho and Demeetra in supporting scientific discovery. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Demeetra AgBio

Demeetra AgBio is a genome engineering company providing integrated platforms for gene editing, transposon-based integration, and cell line development. Demeetra's technologies are designed to deliver high performance with clear intellectual property lineage, enabling confident adoption across research, development, and biomanufacturing workflows.

For more information, visit www.demeetra.com.

About Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Taiho Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., is an R&D-driven specialty pharma company with a focus on oncology. Taiho Pharmaceutical also has development programs in immune-related diseases and consumer healthcare products. Our corporate philosophy is captured in this pledge: "We strive to improve human health and contribute to a society enriched by smiles."

For more information about Taiho Pharmaceutical, please visit: https://www.taiho.co.jp/en/.

Media Contact

Jack Crawford, Demeetra AgBio, 1 315-351-9115, [email protected], https://demeetra.com/

SOURCE Demeetra AgBio