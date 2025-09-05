Dementia Friendly Alabama Donates Tools to Jackson Hospital

On September 1, Jackson Hospital rolled out a new therapy program for dementia patients thanks to a donation from Dementia Friendly Alabama (DFA).

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On September 1, Jackson Hospital rolled out a new therapy program for dementia patients thanks to a donation from Dementia Friendly Alabama (DFA). They supplied fidget boxes and stuffed therapy animals for caregivers, nurses, and doctors to use with patients suffering from dementia-related disorders.

"These are beneficial tools, ready for use when we admit a patient with dementia," said Gina Anderson, Jackson Hospital's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer. "Participating in sensory activities can help reduce a patient's anxiety and agitation, encourage cognitive engagement, and improve focus and attention in those with dementia-related disorders."

Dementia Friendly Alabama is an initiative to bring awareness and support to those living with dementia and their care partners throughout Alabama. They strive to build partnerships to create communities where those living with dementia can live and thrive.

Last year, Jackson Hospital earned the designation of being the first dementia-friendly hospital in Alabama after receiving training from Dementia Friendly Alabama. The hospital continues training and has rolled out dementia friendly education for the whole hospital through their learning management system. In addition, Dementia Friendly Alabama's Project Coordinator will be conducting additional Virtual Reality training — the same training the hospital underwent to earn the designation — for a diverse group of employees as all could interact with a dementia patient one way or another.

Dementia Friendly Alabama advocates for a community where individuals with dementia feel included, respected, and valued, where they can participate in meaningful activities.

"With 10,000 people turning 65 daily, and age being the greatest risk factor for dementia, Dementia Friendly Alabama is committed to raising awareness throughout the state, striving to reduce stigma and fostering individual engagement through training and participation within a dementia friendly community," said Delane Poaague, Dementia Friendly Alabama Project Coordinator.

